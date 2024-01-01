Thar Mining Project – A solution to energy crisis

Shahid Afridi:

KARACHI: The Thar Mining Project capable of generating over 2,600 MW of electricity is being hailed as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s development. Tharparkar district in Sindh holds coal reserves that are 2,000 times larger than the country’s other coal deposits. According to estimates even if 100,000 MW of electricity are produced from this mine it could continue for up to 200 years.

Through the Thar Foundation local residents have been provided with free healthcare, education, and clean water services. These details were shared with a delegation from the Peshawar Press Club during their visit to Thar Coal Mining Project Block II in Tharparkar.

The delegation, led by Vice President Tayyab Usman and General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai visited Thar Mine Block II and the power plant where they were briefed by Dr. Mushtaq and Junaid Ansari They stated that Thar Coal Mining Project Block I and II are collectively producing 2,640 MW of electricity which could help address the electricity shortage in Pakistan. Expansion plans for the project are underway.

They further explained that a survey shows Pakistan has 186 billion tons of coal reserves of which 175 billion tons are in Tharparkar surpassing the oil reserves of Saudi Arabia and Iran by 50 billion tons.

Thar Coal Mine Block II is a unique mining project where 25 local women drive loaded dump trucks and many women work in various other roles. Of the 3,500 employees in the project 80% are local residents which is a commendable effort to benefit the local population. According to the spokesperson for the Thar Coal Project the Thar Foundation provides free healthcare, education, and clean water facilities to the local population greatly improving their quality of life.

The spokesperson further informed the delegation that the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company began extracting coal from Thar Coal Block II on July 10, 2019. In the first phase of the project 3.8 million tons of coal were extracted annually with plans to increase this to 7.6 million tons in the second phase and 11.2 million tons in the third phase which will further boost electricity production.

Thar Coal an extraordinary project is playing a crucial role in alleviating the underdevelopment in Tharparkar district and providing basic amenities to the local population at their doorstep. According to the Sindh government unlike other major projects this one provides local residents with benefits in the form of royalties. Around 600 households have been relocated from the project site and provided with new homes equipped with solar energy facilities. Over 5,000 children are receiving free education in 28 educational institutions across Tharparkar and 70 local engineers have been sent to China on scholarships.

Moreover five health centers have been established for the residents providing treatment to over 250,000 patients annually. To ensure equal opportunities for local residents 60 women have been trained as drivers with 25 of them operating loaded dump trucks and 13 female students have been given internships at the coal mine Block II. Additionally 156 women have been trained and employed as teachers in foundation schools empowering them to work alongside men and become self-sufficient.

As part of an eco-friendly policy one million trees have been planted with plans to expand this initiative next year. During their visit the delegation from the Peshawar Press Club toured various sites within Thar Coal Mining Block II and the Engro Power Plant. They expressed their satisfaction with the project’s contribution to the country’s economy and the welfare and prosperity of the local population.

The journalists from Peshawar praised the Sindh government’s efforts stating that the Thar Coal Project would play a vital role in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan particularly Sindh. The abundant coal reserves will ensure energy supply and help address the electricity shortage for decades. They also remarked that the project is a gift from the provincial government to the people of Sindh providing them with employment opportunities and a better quality of life.

The delegation added that just as the Tharparkar region has transformed into a green landscape unlike other deserts the project will have a significant positive impact on the country’s economy and development in the near future.