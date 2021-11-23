The 20 best Christmas recipes – our all-time favourites

Monitoring Desk

Presenting Nigella’s drunken devils on horseback, Simon Hopkinson’s prawn cocktail, Edson Diaz-Fuentes’s Mexican bacalao. Feast on Lindsey Bareham’s foolproof turkey, trimmings and gravy, Trine Hahnemann’s salmon and Andi Oliver’s glazed ham. We have mince pies, a sherry trifle, Elizabeth David’s definitive St Emilion au chocolat. Plus, of course, Nigel Slater’s essential cake, without which Christmas is incomplete.

Happy holidays all, from all at OFM.

The classic, crowd-pleasing start to a Christmas dinner

Prawn cocktail. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Celebrate with this fruity, meaty centrepiece

Roast belly of pork with baked apples. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A festive treat or gift for guests, packed with homemade mincemeat

Mince pies. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Fruit, booze, custard and cream – a perfect end to a celebration meal

Sherry trifle. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Armagnac lifts these canapes to another festive level

Drunken devils on horseback. Photograph: Martin Poole/The Observer

A hot and spicy Malaysian way of cooking a festive roast duck

Coconut and lemongrass roast duck. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A traditional Mexican fish and rice dish for Christmas Eve – just like abuela makes

Mexican bacalao a la vizcaina. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

An easy, show-stopping ham to impress friends and family

Brown sugar, cranberry and rum-glazed Christmas ham. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

What better than this comforting, creamy dessert to end the festive banquet

Rice pudding with honey and bay. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Everything you need for the classic Christmas centrepiece

Roast turkey, chestnut and sausage stuffing and gravy. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Make the sprouts sparkle with this Asian take on the prep

Black miso sticky rice with sprouts and peanuts. Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian

One of the star dishes of the Christmas meal – and here’s how to make perfect ones

Roast potatoes. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A cheesy, festive pie for the vegetarians at the table (and probably a few meat-eaters, too)

Celebration celeriac and sweet garlic pie. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

A winter-warming take on the fondue for a holiday supper

Baked squash with celery and herb cream. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Prepared well in advance and packed with fruit and nuts, the star of the festive dinner table

Christmas cake. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

The root veg is centre stage in this party snack

Baked salsify. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Try this citrussy, peppery Danish-style starter to the main event

Christmas salmon. Photograph: Martin Poole/The Observer

A rich and indulgent French dessert from the queen of continental cooking

Saint Emilion au chocolat. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

A sweet toasty treat for breakfast the day after the main event

Warm marzipan buns. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Spicy little sponges for a change from the traditional fruited version

Steamed ginger puddings with vanilla custard. Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

