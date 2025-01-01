The AI revolution needs guardrails

The fascination with which governments, entrepreneurs and thought leaders have greeted the rise of artificial intelligence was on show this week as not one, but two high-profile international gatherings focused on this transformational technology. Few attendees at the World Governments Summit in Dubai or the AI Action Summit in Paris doubted AI’s potential to change societies and economies. However – as is often the case – consensus on finding the best way forward is not as definitive.

On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance delivered a strong rebuke of “excessive regulation” when it comes to shaping AI. Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Mr Vance said “a new industrial revolution, one on par with the invention of the steam engine” would be at risk “if overregulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball”.

Meanwhile, Kristalina Georgieva – managing director of the International Monetary Fund – struck a nuanced tone when she told the World Governments Summit that 60 per cent of jobs in advanced economies could be affected, transformed or eliminated owing to the adoption of the emerging technology. “[AI] can be a great story, a world that becomes more productive,” she said. “Or a sad story – a world that is more divided.”

Although it is true that companies and creators need freedom to flourish, the kind of laissez-faire approach championed by Mr Vance comes with its own risks. A failure to guide and control AI responsibly overlooks its transformative nature, its growing ubiquity, and its potential for rapid learning and self-development.

Naysayers predict a future in which the rampant and unfocused use of AI technology makes millions of people redundant. Historically, the introduction of such profound innovations has certainly led to economic and social upheaval – the Industrial Revolution that Mr Vance referred to was a time of intense class conflict as much as it was a new beginning. On the other hand, AI’s enthusiasts believe digital technologies, unimpeded by regulation, have the potential to improve everything from health care to transport and creativity to business. The reality lies somewhere between these two positions.

It is here that the UAE’s experience with AI stands out, for several reasons. The country’s considerable investment in and embrace of AI has been twinned with comprehensive regulatory guardrails. In addition to several digital strategies to oversee the Emirates’ use of AI, the country also works in partnership with the private sector to oversee its development; earlier this month, a foundation to promote responsible AI governance in the Middle East and the Global South was launched by US tech company Microsoft, Emirati AI firm G42 and Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The UAE has also convened AI proponents such as Elon Musk, who will speak at the WGS today, as well as others who have a more hestitant approach. By doing so, the Emirates continues to inform the global conversation on AI and looks set to continue on this path; next year’s AI Everything Global Summit and Expo in Abu Dhabi promises to be another valuable contribution to the debate.

Training and equipping people to best use AI is another area in which the UAE has been proactive. Last June, The National reported how Dubai schools were training teachers in AI to reduce workloads. Such initiatives are in concert with strategies such as Dubai’s One Million Arab Coders that aims to develop digital literacy in Arab youth.

Overall, it is the balanced contribution of tech experts, policymakers, investors and educators that will provide the optimal outcome for adopting this powerful and now-unavoidable technology. The road ahead is unclear, 100 per cent agreement will not always be possible, but with the right guardrails, AI could live up to its promise of providing a more prosperous future.