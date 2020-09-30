The Alarming Impact That the Coronavirus Has On the Body

MONITORING DESK

Scientists are racing to learn more about the damage the novel coronavirus can do to the heart, lungs and brain.

Why it matters: It’s becoming increasingly clear that some patients struggle with its health consequences — and costs — far longer than a few weeks.

The big picture: The virus can have a severe impact on the lungs, as you might expect. Pneumonia associated with the disease can damage air sacs in the lungs, and the resulting scar tissue can cause long-term breathing problems.

But researchers conducting autopsies have also found evidence of the virus in parts of the brain, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract and in the cells that line blood vessels, the Washington Post has reported. They’ve also found clotting in many organs.

One of the most attention-grabbing effects of the virus is its link to myocarditis, particularly because of concerns about the dangers the heart disease poses to athletes.

One particularly alarming study, conducted in Germany, found that 78% of people who had recovered from the coronavirus had heart abnormalities that could be detected on an MRI two months later, including many who hadn’t been hospitalized. Around 60% had signs of myocarditis.

But it’s hard to attach meaning to these findings yet, as The Atlantic’s Ed Yong recently reported. Many people have myocarditis and are fine; others can have severe complications, including health failure and death.

Coronavirus patients frequently report neurological symptoms — including scary ones like stroke, brain hemorrhage and memory loss — and a recent study found evidence that the virus can invade brain cells, the New York Times writes. The study hadn’t yet been peer-reviewed.

Between the lines: It’s unclear whether the virus itself causes organ damage, or whether it’s a result of the body’s immune response — or both.

