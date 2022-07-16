Olga Bozheva

Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov said on Friday evening that the first American M270 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) had arrived in Ukraine. He thanked the Western partners for them, saying that the M270 “will be a good company for HIMARS on the battlefield.”

On the battlefield, it’s unlikely. The Armed Forces of Ukraine cherish Western gifts more than their eyes, and on the battlefield they will not keep all the eggs in one basket nearby. But in the “company with HIMARS” M270 can still be – as an object of study for Russian gunsmiths. This week, our military has already bought a HIMARS installation from enterprising Ukrainian colleagues. Now the Russian “left-handers” are dismantling it piece by piece somewhere near Tula. So with HIMARS everything will be clear soon. And what is known about the MLRS M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)?

This installation is mounted on the tracked base of the American Bradley platform. The cockpit accommodates the commander, gunner and driver – a combat crew of three people. The MLRS, adopted by the US Army in 1983, can also be used to launch tactical missiles. An option was also developed for launching cruise missiles from it.

In 2006, the installation was urgently upgraded for firing XM31 guided projectiles. In this capacity, it was used in Iraq.

In 2021, Lockheed released a version with a range of up to 80 km, later – up to 135 km. The plans are 160 km.

A military expert, captain 1st rank in the reserve, Vladimir Gundarov, told MK about this weapon in more detail.

These are the most powerful M270 MLRS to date on a tracked platform with M31A1 guided missiles. The firing range of these ammunition is up to 80 kilometers.

According to Gundarov, Kyiv would now like to receive long-range missiles for them. Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Viktor Andrusiv has already stated that “the reconquest of the occupied parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions” will require measures on the territory of the Russian Federation.

They were supplied to Ukraine by Great Britain in agreement with the United States. London did not disclose the scope of its deliveries of the M270 MLRS. There are supposed to be four. More powerful than the former Soviet multiple launch rocket systems, even in small numbers, they can change the tactics of combat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if, of course, they survive during transportation through Ukraine. According to Gundarov, Kyiv would now like to receive long-range missiles for them. Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Viktor Andrusiv has already stated that “the reconquest of the occupied parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions” will require measures on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is not an emotional statement of one of the Kyiv politicians, – the expert emphasizes, – but in general, the well-established policy of all Kyiv authorities. I want to remind you that back in October 2021, that is, long before the start of a special military operation, Alexei Arestovich, a freelance adviser to the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, threatened on the air of the Vzglyad s Bankova program:

“Ukrainian missiles will be sent to Moscow in some foreseeable future. time for the simple reason that we are working on a rocket program. And our operational-tactical missiles will be able to reach Moscow.”

To this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently answered:

“The more long-range you supply weapons, the further we will move away from our territory the line beyond which neo-Nazis can threaten the Russian Federation.”