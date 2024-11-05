The arrogance of power: A reminder of divine sovereignty

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Power is a formidable force that holds the potential to shape societies, dictate fates, and influence minds. Its allure often tempts individuals into a dangerous realm of arrogance and entitlement. The intoxication of power is unlike any other; it speaks loudly, sometimes deafening its possessor to reason, morality, and the delicate balance of life. This phenomenon has been observed throughout history, as those who ascend to positions of authority often become blind to the responsibilities and transient nature of their station. They forget that the very source of power, Allah Almighty, can retract it at His will, for no worldly rise is eternal.

The intoxication of power stems from the illusion of invincibility. A person who achieves power begins to feel untouchable, surrounded by sycophants and shielded from critique. This state of mind leads to arrogance and a sense of superiority over others. The Quran cautions against this mindset, reminding believers of the story of Pharaoh, who, in his intoxication of power, declared himself a god. His downfall was swift and severe, a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of divine justice. Allah states in the Quran: “Indeed, Pharaoh exalted himself in the land and made its people into factions, oppressing a sector among them… Indeed, he was of the corrupters” (Surah Al-Qasas, 28:4). His fate serves as a stark warning that the abuse of power leads to ruin.

The blindness caused by power is not just a loss of sight but a loss of insight. It clouds judgment, leading individuals to act against principles they once held dear. This blindness often manifests as an inability to empathize with others or recognize their struggles. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) warned against such arrogance, stating: “The most despicable among people in the sight of Allah on the Day of Judgment will be those whom others avoid because of their arrogance and tyranny” (Sahih Bukhari). This Hadith underscores the responsibility that comes with power and the dire consequences of misusing it.

The Quran further emphasizes that power is a test from Allah. It is not a privilege to be abused but a trust to be upheld with justice and humility. Allah says: “Say, ‘O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. You honor whom You will, and You humble whom You will. In Your hand is [all] good. Indeed, You are over all things competent'” (Surah Aal-e-Imran, 3:26). This verse is a reminder that power is neither permanent nor absolute; it is a temporary responsibility that must be exercised with accountability.

Despite these reminders, history and contemporary times reveal countless examples of individuals who forget their Creator and the transient nature of their authority. The intoxication of power leads them to commit injustices, oppress the weak, and prioritize their desires over the collective good. Such behavior not only invites the wrath of Allah but also paves the way for their downfall. The Quran warns: “And We do not send the Messengers except as bringers of good tidings and warners. And those who disbelieve dispute by [using] falsehood to [attempt to] invalidate thereby the truth, and they have taken My verses and that of which they are warned in ridicule. And who is more unjust than one who is reminded of the verses of his Lord but turns away from them and forgets what his hands have put forth? Indeed, We have placed over their hearts coverings, lest they understand it, and in their ears deafness. And if you invite them to guidance, they will never be guided – then ever” (Surah Al-Kahf, 18:56-57).

The fall of those intoxicated by power is inevitable, for apart from Allah, every rise has a fall. This universal truth is often ignored in the euphoria of success. Yet, history is replete with examples of once-mighty rulers and leaders who met humbling ends. Their stories serve as lessons for those who come after them, yet the cycle continues. Why does this happen? The Quran explains that such arrogance stems from ingratitude. Allah says: “And when We bestow favor upon man, he turns away and distances himself; but when evil touches him, then he is full of extensive supplication” (Surah Ha-meem-Asajadah, 41:51).

The antidote to the intoxication of power is humility and a constant remembrance of Allah. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) embodied this principle throughout his life. Despite being the leader of a growing Muslim Ummah, he lived modestly, treated everyone with kindness, and upheld justice without favor. He reminded his followers: “The leader of a people is their servant” (Sunan Abu Dawood). This Hadith encapsulates the essence of leadership in Islam: it is not about dominion but service.

In conclusion, power is a trust from Allah, not a possession to be abused. Its intoxication is a test of character, separating those who rule with justice and humility from those who succumb to arrogance and tyranny. The Quran and Hadith provide ample guidance on the proper use of power and the consequences of its misuse. As believers, it is imperative to recognize that all power belongs to Allah alone. The one who gives can take it away, and every rise is followed by a fall. Remembering this truth can keep a person grounded, ensuring that their authority is exercised with responsibility, justice, and a constant awareness of their accountability before Allah.