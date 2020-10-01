The art of debt

F.P. Report

MSCHF’s latest piece of conceptual art is a curious cocktail: One part J.S.G Boggs, one part Occupy Debt, and one part hype beast.

Add to a VC-funded cocktail shaker (or a Lower East Side art gallery) and stir gently with a few cubes of self-loathing irony.

Why it matters: The central conceit is relatively simple. MSCHF made paintings of three medical bills, called the triptych “3 Medical Bills,” and sold it for the amount on the bills — which was then used to pay off the underlying debt.

Where things get interesting is that the buyer, Otis, is immediately turning around and reselling the work by securitizing it into 3,750 shares at $20 each.

What they’re saying: “This drop is admittedly quite different (and more speculative) than some of the other drops on the Otis platform,” Otis founder and CEO Michael Karnjanaprakorn tells Axios.

In other words: When Otis securitizes a set of four pairs of Travis Scott sneakers for $55,000, it has some idea what the secondary-market value of those sneakers might be. But MSCHF art has much less of a secondary market, and this work has no real comparables.

What’s more, the elegance of the original work — with the price being equal to the face value, and the money going to pay off the debt — is lost if and when Otis sells it at a profit. That sale will pay off no debt, and the price will have no conceptual resonance.

The bottom line: The securitization of art by its nature turns an object of contemplation into an object of speculation; any artistic value becomes irrelevant except insofar as it affects the price.

By choosing a pure speculator to be the the purchaser of this work, MSCHF is giving it a very 2020 twist.

