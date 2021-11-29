The best people ask president to stifle free speech on the internet

Dmitry Kosyrev

‘‘A heartbreaking sight,” said Eeyore’s donkey, looking at his own reflection. We see approximately the same picture when we see the attempts of the best globalist thinkers in the United States and Europe to understand what they call “information disorder.” The report that they have prepared concerns only America , but it is clear that the topic is of interest to everyone and everyone.

We are talking about the document of the Aspen In-stitute – such a good think tank, which is financed by understandable people, fr-om Bill Gates to the Ca-rnegie and Rockefeller fou-ndations. The team, which prepared the report for six months, even includes the British Prince Harry of the House of Windsor and many others. And if very briefly, then all these titans of thought can say only one thing: a nightmare is happening, people say and write what they want, this outrage must be banned or severely controlled.

Well, that is, there is a clear failure, it remains to figure out – whose and why, and for whom the bell is ringing.

The political background of the situation is as follows: less than a year is left before the midterm elections to the US Congress. Such elections always strike a blow at the party that won the previous elections, including the presidential one, because the voter compares the promises of the winners with the fulfillment of those and severely punishes those on whom he hoped. But now the Democrats in the United States are in complete panic: the “interim” pogrom may turn out to be worse than usual. And for the remaining time, not only Joseph Biden , but even a political genius simply would not have had time to do anything to correct the ratings. What then – to impose a completely open dictatorship?

But Aspen’s report is not entirely about the fate of the current administration, it is about some very unexpected results of all the events of the last three or four years, including both the globalist revolution and the pogroms of societies with their values, and the “-covid reset” and much m-ore. And here is your diagnosis: a “polluted information ecological environm-ent” has arisen, in which cl-ouds of fakes and bad propaganda are multiplying. M-oreover, the environment is so polluted that something needs to be done urgently.

In any information environment, in any era, there is always something that the authorities (priests, elders) would like to clean up. The essence of the current situation is that something unexpected, unacceptable and incredible in scale is happening: resistance to the globalist elites turned out to be higher than all expected levels. Or, literally from the report, like this: in a free society, a certain amount of disinformation is always present, but not on the same scale!

Here it is necessary to n-ote the peculiarity of the re-port: no one spends energy on diagnostics, the conversation is between their own people, who already understand everything. Let’s help them with the diagnosis: information resistance goes far beyond vaccination or various forms of “covid passports”. It also concerns how the Democrats won the presidential elections. And pogroms perpetrated by black racists or ultra-feminists and others who “abolish” culture, history and values. And then there are the phantoms of Russian or Chinese propaganda. So the task of those who would like to curb this “information mess” is about how to catch a black cat in a dark room, where there are a hundred or five hundred of these cats tumbling.

Yes, but what is offered in the form of putting things in order? To begin with, you just need to do something, and the Biden White House – the verdict sounds – does nothing. The president should appoint a major figure to coordinate all of the administration’s information efforts, that is, someone who knows exactly what the truth is and how to propagate it.

But there is also a continuation of the recommendations. It is purely technical and boils down to the words “prohibit” and “res-trict”. Basically, the speech is about the fact that the frenzied censorship, which has long been introduced on the largest platforms and in social networks, should become even more frantic and technically perfect. Note: if the previous prohibitions do not work, and there is nothing to offer, except for their tightening, this is always a failure.

Let’s see what the situation boils down to. And this is a historical sensation and a lesson for posterity for all time. So, from about the en-d of the 1990s, the self-ap-pointed “masters of the world” began to perpetrate a total pogrom of societies, in fact – to forcefully cha-nge the way people live, th-ink and communicate with each other. In general, they tried to remake the person. The question arises: why did they decide in the indicated years that they would succeed what Mao Zedong and many others did not ?

First of all, because it was in the 90s that the informational possibilities of influencing the minds of hundreds of millions of people grew in an unprecedented, explosive way: the Internet and all the systems of mass communication connected with it appeared. And someone had illusions that now the essence of people, their way of thinking, their patterns of consumption – all this can be changed during the maturation of one generation, while earlier it took many decades to do such things. This is possible because no dictatorship of the past had such methods of controlling the minds and words of people as they are now.

As a result, the information lobby has become one of the two most powerful industries in the world (the second is medicine), pushing aside the former “Mr. billions” from the oil and gas, military-industrial and other global lobbies. But now these citizens not only admit the futility of their efforts, but loudly sound the alarm: it is not possible to control the information space. There are too many, unexpectedly many, voices waging a defensive information war with the same weapon used by the attackers.

World history is full of illusions of the “chosen ones” about their ability to remake (“save”, “improve”) a person as such, and quickly. And each time it turns out that it was necessary to better understand what people and human societies are: they do not really want to be altered under external influence. And now the best minds of globalism can think of nothing but to further tighten control over the “information disorder” of humanity.