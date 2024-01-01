The Best Places in Madhya Pradesh for Wildlife Jungle Safaris

F.P. Report

A state well-known for its natural and cultural variety, Madhya Pradesh is a hidden jewel in the center of India. Compared to other popular tourist spots, this unusual state is comparatively less frequented by travellers, yet it leads to an exciting and magical land. It is well known for being a veritable gold mine for lovers of wildlife.

Travel on GoAir to Madhya Pradesh and enjoy the best wild Jungle safaris. Madhya Pradesh offers the ideal jungle safari for those who enjoy outdoor activities, spending time in forests, and going on safari. Peacocks dance and tigers savage through the expansive woodlands as you meander through the lush greenwood along the trails that resemble snakes.

Tighten your hiking boots and head out into Madhya Pradesh’s wilderness by visiting any one of the state’s six tiger reserves, as well as several other wildlife sanctuaries. A Madhya Pradesh jungle safari is a must-do experience for tourists visiting the country’s center.

The tiger reserves in Kanha, Pench, Panna, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, and Sanjay-Dubri are the most visited. With more tigers per square mile than every other state in the nation, Madhya Pradesh is known as the “tiger capital” of India. As a result, it is known as the greatest location on Earth to see the magnificent tiger in its natural habitat!

The good news is that Madhya Pradesh boasts a highly developed ecotourism industry with many highly sought-after jungle resorts spread among its reserves, including Bandhavgarh, Satpura National Park, and Bori Wildlife Sanctuary, among others.

Tiger Reserve, Satpura

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

The most significant tiger preserve park in Madhya Pradesh is Satpura Tiger Reserve. It consists of Pachmarhi Sanctuary, Bori Wildlife Sanctuary, and Satpura National Park. Prepare your binoculars and keep an eye out for a variety of wild creatures, including sambhar, wild dogs, sloth bears, leopards, and royal Bengal tigers.

It is home to a wide variety of bird species and an abundance of flora, making it a biodiversity hotspot. Those seeking a getaway in the outdoors might discover this untouched terrain during the wildlife safari in Madhya Pradesh. It’s well-known for its exhilarating jeep safaris as well as its many carbon-neutral activities, which include walking, canoeing, cycling, and camping.

Bori Wildlife Sanctuary

Like previous ones, Bori Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of Satpura Tiger Reserve and is an exquisite sanctuary. Embark on a Madhya Pradesh jungle safari at Bori and travel through dense jungles to search for hidden sloth bears, wild dogs, wild tigers, and leopards. Similar to Bori Wildlife Sanctuary and Satpura National Park, it allows you to explore the deep forest under the stars at night.

Night safaris are available there, allowing you to see nocturnal animals like Indian palm civets, Indian civets, Indian crested porcupines, and jungle cats.

Bandhavgarh National Park

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

Do not skip a trip to Bandhavgarh National Park if you are organizing a trip to see wildlife in Madhya Pradesh! The national park has the greatest concentration of Royal Bengal Tigers, which raises the likelihood of seeing tigers.

Elephants in the wild have been sighted recently. The elephants that live in the jungle of Bandhavgarh are thought to have migrated from nearby states. It is a new forest in Madhya Pradesh where elephant presence has been impressively documented. The Bandhavgarh Fort, which was once a maharaja’s hunting refuge, is situated inside this wildlife den!

Kanha Tiger Reserve

Ranked among the first ten tiger reserves in the nation, Kanha Tiger Reserve is the earliest in Madhya Pradesh. In addition to various other exotic plants, Shorea robusta, or sal, is the dominant species in Kanha’s moist deciduous forest. For any lover of the outdoors, a wildlife safari in Kanha represents one of the most exciting experiences.

The safari makes it possible to see a variety of animals, including dogs in the wild, birds, hard-ground bara-singha, tigers, and leopards. More than 300 species of birds and over 40 species of mammals can be found in the biodiverse forest.

Pench National Park

Image Resource: en.wikipedia.org

About 40 Bengal tigers, 39 species of animals, 13 species of reptiles, and a few different kinds of amphibians can be found at Pench National Park, another jewel in India’s wild heartland. In 1992, it was designated as a tiger reserve and, in 1975, as a national park.

Pench National Park, which is mostly made up of dark, dense forest and a network of rivers and streams, one of which is the Pench River, offers some of the best forest safaris in Madhya Pradesh. It is renowned for having served as Rudyard Kipling’s inspiration for “The Jungle Book” movie!