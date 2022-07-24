The booming Pak-China trade relations

According to Chinese media, Pakistan’s export to China crossed $1.918 billion in the first half of this year, up 10.97 percent from $1.728 billion in the same period of the previous year, which continue to increase on yearly basis.

The General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) has noted that despite the epidemic of COVID-19, bilateral trade has increased significantly in the first half of this year. The total volume of trade between China and Pakistan increased nearly 15 percent amounting to $ 14.39 billion.

China Pakistan’s first-door neighbor and an all-weather friend are gradually taking a significant position in its relationship with Pakistan. Presently, Pakistan and China have close cooperation in diverse fields ranging from political and economic ties to defense and security collaboration. According to reports, Pak-China trade has increased many folds after the initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the flow of trade did not remain one-sided as China has become a major importer of Pakistani metals, sports goods, and other products over the past few years. According to experts, the increasing exports from Pakistan to China is a good sign for both countries, which clearly signifies that the deep-rooted trade and commerce momentum has been generated through the CPEC and both nations can equally benefit from the long-term dividends of their joint venture.

Currently, China has opened up its market for Pakistani goods and provided full access to Pakistani traders, so the bilateral trade relations grow between the two countries. Being the next-door neighbor to the world’s second-largest economy, Pakistani businesses have tremendous potential to benefit from Chinese expertise and technological innovations. According to experts, Pakistan’s geography is very germane for China and the global macro-economic landscape and Pakistan can become a food basket for China because the Chinese market is huge and has good buying power. Therefore Pakistan should take advantage of its good relationship and China can help relocate its industries & technologies to Pakistan to increase its exports to China and around the globe. Hence, Pakistani Policymakers should work to realize the full potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.