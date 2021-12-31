The brain behind Khyber’s dialogue on artificial intelligence

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Meet Syeda Fatima, a creative teen from KPK driving the conversation on A.I. and social impact in Pakistan.

Syeda Fatima Binte Aziz, a teen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is using her distinct digital illustrations to incite powerful civil impact and dialogue in the youth worldwide.

Making significant strides in the world’s access to basic knowledge of artificial intelligence, Fatima credits her early exposure to the internet for her success in the field. Currently serving as the Head of Brand at A.I. for Anyone-a New York-based non-profit created by two passionate Pakistani brothers to democratize knowledge about A.I.-Fatima runs the organization’s social media campaign to reach young students across the world.

Even beyond the organization’s workshops and bi-monthly newsletter amounting to over 30,000 subscribers, Syeda Fatima has had a part in educating the audience with Instagram series such as Women In Tech, 15 Days of A.I., and a special Valentine’s Day feature of how A.I. has transformed the landscape of online match-making. Garnering massive engagement across social media platforms, the series is informative, engaging and memorable with Fatima’s distinct digital illustration style.

Fatima’s introduction to digital art started at nine when she began drawing on an iPad with a makeshift stylus. With a desire to hone her skills in the field, she downloaded Adobe Photoshop in 2014 and quickly gained expertise in the software. Today, Fatima aims to use her talent to bring about meaningful impact. As the Executive Designer at GirlUp Pakistan, she continues to explore her passion for the arts as her way forward into civil conversation by uplifting the youth’s voice on domestic oppression, women’s equitable access to education and bias in healthcare.

Besides her outstanding academics and passions in digital art, Syeda Fatima’s thirst for civil engagement has evolved into her participation in local organizations dedicated to making better world leaders. As part of the Fall 2021 cohort of the prestigious Global Citizen Year Academy, Fatima continues to push herself as a leader for her community and drive the movement for change, empowerment and betterment in her hometown of Peshawar. Moreover, with her engagement in the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers chapter, Fatima believes world leaders must come together to solve their community issues. With her previous experience in leadership as the Headgirl for her school Roots Millennium, Syeda Fatima is confident that the way forward for the global community is by prompting these crucial dialogues in the youth.