The Brooklyn blockbuster

I often refer to the NBA as a 24/7 reality show. On Wednesday, it aired one of its most dramatic episodes yet.

Driving the news: The Rockets traded disgruntled superstar James Harden to the Nets in a four-team, blockbuster trade that gives Brooklyn arguably the most talented “Big 3” ever in Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The trade:

Nets: James Harden

Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-round pick

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, three Nets firsts (’22, ’24, ’26), one Bucks first (’22), four Nets first-round swaps (’21, ’23, ’25, ’27)

By the numbers: Seven active players have a career usage of over 29%, and three of them will now be teammates in Brooklyn. Head coach Steve Nash has his work cut out for him balancing the Nets offense.

The state of play: Consider everything that took place on Wednesday, and all the drama surrounding Harden, the Nets and the NBA. It’s madness.

Harden was called out by his Houston teammates for basically quitting on the team, and the Rockets sent him home instead of having him at practice.

The trade broke on Twitter around the same time that President Trump was impeached for the second time, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, nobody seems to know where Irving is or what he’s doing. He’s missed five games for “personal reasons” and has created so much drama around himself that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he “should retire.”

On the heels of all this, a short-handed Nets squad faced off against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, beating their crosstown rivals, 116-109.

And did I mention the NBA is in the midst of a coronavirus crisis? Three more games were postponed on Wednesday, bringing the season total to nine (eight since Sunday).

Of note … Amid all the chaos, there is at least some semblance of normalcy: Another bearded millennial has moved to Brooklyn.

