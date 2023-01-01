The city of Romeo and Juliet: Italy’s Verona awaits travel lovers

Özge Şengelen

Verona, where you can get your fill of art, architecture and history, is also the city of Romeo and Juliet, the city of love. You will be amazed by its art, history and unique architecture, which hosted the world’s most famous love tragedy

Although Verona – located in the northeast of Italy, halfway between Milan and Venice – is a well-known city for hosting the Romeo and Juliet tragedy, it has also been a place that I like very much in terms of cultural, architectural and historical monuments. It was one of the most enjoyable stops of our 10-day tour of Italy. My belief that it was not necessary to spend a long time visiting Verona vanished when I did not want to leave the city.

The reason why many people come to Verona is that William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is set here, but after coming to Verona, you realize that there are many reasons to go to this city. Even if you don’t stay here for a week or more, it will be good for you to spend at least two days breathing calmly after your exploration, to sit for long hours in the cafes in the squares and to take in the pulse of the city.

Also, I would like to point out that, if you don’t want to wander the streets of Verona in crowds and wait in line at restaurants, you should never visit this place in summer because the summer is the most crowded period in Verona. Moreover, you may be unable to walk comfortably in the heat of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Considering that Verona is located in northern Italy and the winter season will not be warm, perhaps the most enjoyable period for Verona will be spring. It is also worth remembering that the winter months will be a more budget-friendly period for Verona.

In Verona, where the sights are within walking distance of each other, a tour awaits you where you can enjoy the beauty of the streets without the need to drive.

Apart from walking, renting a bike can be a delightful alternative to visiting Verona. So, let’s get to know this lovely, charming, romantic and tourist city better.

Piazza Delle Erbe

If you see a place in Italy whose name starts with Piazza, know it is a square. You will see beautiful squares in Verona as in all cities of Italy.

You will need a lot of time for a photo shoot in Piazza delle Erbe, one of the city’s most famous squares, where you can see the most beautiful examples of Italian architecture. Erbe Square is one of the classic but equally enjoyable Italian squares with buildings where you can see many shades of pastel colors and small but cute cafes with tables overlooking the square in front of the restaurants.

If you wish, you can take a coffee break in one of the cafes in the square. If you want to, go to Lamberti Tower to see the court and Verona from the top.

Piazza Bra

Known as the most significant square of Verona, Piazza Bra hosts a fundamental structure. Although smaller than the Colosseum in Rome, the Arena di Verona has the same impressiveness and is located in this square. Arena Di Verona, one of Italy’s most prominent theaters, has survived intact, although it was built earlier than the Colosseum in Rome.

Arena di Verona, which hosts the opera festival, Philharmonic orchestra concerts, exhibitions of famous painters and many other cultural events, is still in use today with a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Those who will go to Verona during the summer can view the calendar for the events held in Arena di Verona on the Colosseum’s website.

Piazza del Signori

Piazza Dei Signori, a square less touristic than others but hosts more monumental buildings, was the most important square of the region, especially in the medieval period. You can see the statue of Dante Alighieri in the middle of the court, which the people of Verona call “Piazza Dante.” You can take many photos in the square, which visually offers beautiful materials. You can have an enjoyable time if you come across guitar concerts or flamenco shows in the yard.

Casa di Giulietta

Juliet’s House, perhaps the reason most tourists visit Verona, is one of the most important symbols of this city. The most exciting part of the house, which has four floors, is the room where the items used in the movie “Romeo and Juliet” are exhibited. When I stepped into the house’s garden, I felt Juliet would emerge from the balcony. It’s as if Romeo would come soon and express his love for Juliet.

The house and the garden it is in have an awe-inspiring atmosphere. By the way, you may have to wait to take pictures in front of the Juliet statue in the house’s garden, which is relatively small.

Verona Cathedral

Known as the Duomo di Verona, the cathedral is the largest religious structure in Verona. Unfortunately, the cathedral succumbed to earthquakes and had to be rebuilt several times. The cathedral, a little far from the tourist areas, is a good alternative, especially for those visiting religious buildings.

Giardino Gusti

Located close to the cathedral, Giardino Giusti, also known as Palazzo Giusti, is one of the most beautiful examples of Italian gardens. The garden, famous for its labyrinth of plants and terraces where you can witness a beautiful view, is a great place to visit, especially in fine weather. There is also a rumor about the labyrinth in it. It is said that couples who find each other in the maze will be together forever.

Castelvecchio

Castelvecchio, meaning Old Castle, is a magnificent castle from the Middle Ages and is now used as the Verona Art and Sculpture Museum. There is also a bridge connecting the two banks of the Adige River on the way to the castle. You can take great city photos by climbing on the bridge.

Divided by the Adige River, the second largest river in Italy, Verona’s historical city center is included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List. It is home to many artifacts from the Roman period and the Middle Ages and stands as the romantic city where although it ended sadly, Romeo and Juliet lived their love. Thus, Verona invites you to a journey in time with its squares and streets more beautiful than the next.

Courtesy: Dailysabah