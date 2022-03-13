The Controversy of Bioresearch in Ukraine

Recently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov has revealed that the Russian Federation will soon publish additional facts on biological weapons issues in Ukraine and will share with the world details about the work Russian representatives are doing in this regard in Vienna at the IAEA as well as the New York. According to a Russian Diplomat, the revelation of the facts of US-Ukraine cooperation for the conduct of research for bioweapons under the slogan of biosecurity poses a direct threat to the security of Russia and its population.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister claimed that Russia will publish voluminous materials regarding the discussion held by the Russian Permanent Representative at the UN, while the Russian Foreign Ministry is also fighting the US and western disinformation and exposure of fake news that is pouring in and shaking the blogosphere. According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian military had uncovered the activities of a network of more than 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine commissioned by the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency during a recent operation in Ukraine. Russian authorities claimed that this revelation is just a tip of the iceberg while more than 300 similar American laboratories are operating around the globe.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is being intensified by the broader Russia-US rivalry, while both rivals are actively exploiting each other’s weaknesses both on the battlefield and at the diplomatic front including the UN, the IAEA, and other multilateral organizations in the world. Recently, the Russian Ministry of Defense had claimed that their military units had recovered remnants of a US bio lab in Ukraine during a special operation and claimed that there were 26 such Biolabs in Ukraine under a US-funded program of the US Department of Defense.

The Russian government claimed that Ukrainians and Americans have worked with pathogens that spread plague, anthrax, diphtheria, and brucellosis. According to Russian officials, the US government spends $ 200 million annually on the Biolabs project in Ukraine. After Russia revealed US-Ukraine collaboration in the field of bioweapons, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Zhao Lijian has called on the United States to immediately disclose information about its military biological laboratories located in Ukraine and the viruses and nature of research that were being done there. The Chinese Spokesman further said that there are about 336 laboratories in 30 countries across the globe being operated by the US Department of Defense under the pretext of cooperation to reduce biological security risks and protect global health.

While the US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, Victoria Nuland has said during a recent Congressional testimony that the US funds bioresearch in Ukraine under the US Department of Defense’s biological threats reduction program and is currently working to prevent the bioresearch falling into the Russian hands. The statement of Ms. Nuland has inflamed a debate among US politicians and media regarding the US-Ukraine cooperation in the field of bioresearch. Several US lawmakers have expressed serious concerns over the issue. Presently, Russia is bringing about further evidence of US bioresearch or alleged bioweapons in Ukraine and that is likely to boost US-Russia rivalry in the future. In fact, the strategist conceives a move to win the game, hence the victory is decided by the reaction of the competitor.