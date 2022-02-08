The creed of KP police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police high-ups throughout the province to adopt result-oriented proactive policing for the elimination of crimes. According to details, the directives had been issued to all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers in a video link conference held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Monday.

The IGP directed the officers to fully comply with the operational guidelines before any police action as well as ensure the use of protective gears, bulletproof jackets, and modern weapons to the jawans on duty. The Police Chief also stressed the need for synchronized efforts to bring positive changes in ‘thana’ culture and directed the participants that the staff of the Police Stations shall be provided body cameras, particularly in sensitive areas. While referring to the recent directives of the Prime Minister, the IGP stressed the need for curbing the smuggling of Urea through enhanced checking as well as ordered the foolproof security arrangements for the re-polling on two polling stations in connection with local bodies election to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.

The Inspector-General Police, KP is among the senior-most bureaucrats of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and leading the Police Force very diligently. However, the learned Bureaucrat came into action after the sensation by the top political leadership of the country as well as the province, because of the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in the province. Yet, late coming is worth enough than forever absence, hence Police Chief has issued detailed instructions to counter the challenges including rising crimes and felonies, as well as the recurrence of terror incidents in the province. In fact, KP Police is a highly trained and motivated force that had fought a successful war against terrorism in the previous decade and paid unforgotten sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province. Hence, Force is dependent on the leaders, currently Police Chief has taken the position, while his officers and jawans are seemed to be ready to turn the tide of the whirlwind in the days to come.