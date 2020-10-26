The dangerous instability of school re-openings

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Schools across the country have flip-flopped between in-person and remote learning — and that instability is taking a toll on students’ ability to learn and their mental health, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports.

The big picture: While companies were able to set long timelines for their return, schools — under immense political and social strain — had to rush to figure out how to reopen. The cobbled-together approach has hurt students, parents and teachers alike.

“In hindsight, we can say it would have been better to go all-remote,” says Jon Hale, a professor of education at the University of Illinois. “But there was so much pressure to open.”

What’s happening: Without clear federal or state standards, re-opening strategies — which range from lottery systems that determine who gets to come to school to on-and-off in-person learning depending on the week’s caseloads — have been disorganized at students’ expense.

Why it matters: The flip-flopping is hurting already-vulnerable students and exhausting teachers, experts tell Axios.

Courtesy: (Axios)