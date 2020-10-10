The dictum of Pakistan army is “Peace within, Peace without”, says General Bajwa

F.P Report

ABBOTABAD: While addressing the passing out parade of 142nd PMA Long Course, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed expressed his heartiest congratulations for the cadets who were joining officer’s corps of Pakistan Army.

The yearly parade was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, Abbottabad. Where the passed out were of were of 142nd PMA Long Course, 32nd Technical Graduate Course, 61st Integrated Course, 16th Lady Cadet Course and 1st Basic Military Training Course.

The passing out parade not only commissioned Pakistani cadets but also the Allied cadets. It included Cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the juncture.

COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to cadets.

The desirable Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Faateh of 142nd PMA Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Junaid Khan of 142nd PMA Long Course, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Naazim Naseer of 142nd PMA Long Course from Maldives, Chief of Army Staff Cane to Company Junior Under Officer Tanawosh of 32nd Technical Graduate Course and Commandant Cane awarded to Sargent Hamza Tariq of 61st Integrated Course, Company Sargent Major Ada Urooj of 16th Lady Cadet Course and Company Under Officer Mehwish Anjum of 1st Basic Military Training Course.

COAS praised the cadets for proving themselves worthy for the most demanding profession. He highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistan army and its commendable efforts in defeating terrorism from the soil of Pakistan through courage.

COAS also highlighted the incident of February 2019 when India conducted so-called surgical strike in Pakistan and with Pakistan’s armed forces defended the country with its timely and accurate response. He said, “The Army which not only defeated the scourge of terrorism but also gave a bloody nose to a five times bigger army in February 2019.”

COAS emphasized while addressing the Cadets that “your training so far was focused on transforming the raw youth into a gentleman or a lady. But from now onwards, the actual period of professional training starts, along with honing of your leadership skills.”

He said that next journey will be testing your mettle with the best of the bests.

COAS lauded Pakistan army and said that Pakistan Army is true reflection of the proud Nation that you will represent.

Bajwa also talked about the fact that Pakistan Army can be joined by any person, social status, financial status has no importance for getting into the Army. There is no discrimination in Pakistan army on any bases.

COAS also warned cadets that they held accountable towards the well-being, security and prosperity of Pakistan, long after you fade away from service and even life.

Chief of Army Staff expressed immense pride in serving the nation and being a part of institution that “stands before the nation as a trusted and accountable institution”.

COAS also remembered the scarifies of Shuhada’s by saying that, “This relationship has been sealed and secured with countless night vigils, toil and hardships and above all, the sweat of our Ghazies and the blood of our shaheeds.”

COAS advised the cadets to maintain disciplined, dutiful and above board. He added that in this profession, you will have to first deliver before being awarded.

COAS also highlighted the challenged posed to the security of Pakistan, he said “We are in a situation which is termed by our enemy as ‘No Peace, no War’”

He added, Pakistan snatched peace from the jaws of war and Pakistan will protect it by sacrificing when needed.

COAS highlighted the importance of economic sovereignty and ideological maturity for sustainable peace for turning Quaid’s vision into reality.

Like many countries in the past, we have also subjected to wars, terrorism and economic strangulation that have broken many countries, but Alhamdulliah! We have survived. Now, it is only through the “synergy and actualization” of our true national potential that we shall rise and progress, COAS said.

Chief said, the motto of Pakistan army is “peace within and peace without.”

General Bajwa said that, Pakistan’s institutions are strengthen and stabilizing. In order to achieve greater gains, cooperation and support between institutions is crucial. He stated that, institutions are gaining strength without our support and has supported us when needed.

General Bajwa is highlighted the contemporary challenges to Pakistan that includes hybrid warfare 24/7, it is the war of minds not battlefields he said.

COAS expressed great hope by saying that, “The objective of hybrid war is to target the sense of hope in Pakistan and to perpetuate the perception of “Yahan Kuch Acha Nahi ho Sakta”. Let me tell you, “Yahan Sub Acha Hoga”. We Pakistanis always find a way, and that we will “InshaAllah”

While putting trust in democracy COAS showed support for sustainable process of democracy in Pakistan. He termed democracy as strength of Pakistan because it creates bond between people and institutions.

He said, Pakistan will defend democratic values to the hilt.

COAS added that, armed forces will keep on supporting the institutions and the government as per the constitutions.

COAS lauded the efforts of Pakistan against terrorism, COVID, floods and our response to Locust threat is a testimony to both the capacity to work and deliver.

COAS concluded his speech by saying prayers for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah on the whole. He said that, “It is my prayer and wish that tomorrow, when one of you stands at my place, you stand as the military leader of a Pakistan that has arrived at its rightful place as a happy and prosperous homeland where Muslims of South Asia will have finally found their panacea of a modern Islamic state”, while protecting the rights of minorities.