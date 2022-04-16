The dilemma of Pakistan’s power sector

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified Rs 4.85 per unit increase in power tariff for February under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism. According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.94 per unit increase in power tariff for February, having an impact of Rs 38.4 billion, but the NEPRA approved FCA Rs. 4.85 per unit that would be charged in the billing month of April 2022 to all consumers categories of power distribution companies (DISCOs) except lifeline consumers.

The provision of electricity to the public has become a dilemma both for the government as well as for the public because despite providing costly energy the government always remained under fiscal burden due to losses in the heads of generation, distribution, purchase of furnace oil, or repair of power generation plants while the public is also unhappy due to purchase of costly electricity, non-availability of power and overbilling by the power distribution companies on one or another pretext. However, both the government and the public are unable to understand the state of affairs of power division.

The public asks the government why government departments are used to bill one-third amount of the bill in the name of Fuel Cost Adjustment and why the same amount is not being included in the monthly bill to make the system more transparent. The public also accuses power distributing companies of adjusting line losses and other departmental expenditures at the head of Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA). A recent report of Geo News revealed that power distribution companies are involved in overbilling the customers and a customer is usually billed for 35 to 38 days a month instead of 30 or 31 days as applicable. In fact, the collective wisdom of Pakistani bureaucrats sitting in NEPRA, DISCOs, and CPPA had failed to diagnose and treat the issues behind the failure of the whole power sector in the country. Therefore, the government must order an independent audit of all power generating and distributing companies through private firms to identify the real issues for their ultimate solution.