The Dream of declining Government still remains a dream for the Opposition

Attiya Munawer

Politics all over the world is based on principles, but we have our own style of politics. Our politics revolves around personal interests and group prejudices rather than national ones. Just as it is a universal truth that everything is permissible in war and love, so is our national truth that everything is permissible in politics. In politics, neither friendship nor enmity is permanent. In this, today’s friends can become tomorrow’s enemies and tomorrow’s enemies can become today’s friends.

The beauty of our politics is that it disguises truth as lies and lies as truth, but no wonders, because all this has become part of our daily routine. A recent example of this is the meetings of leaders of opposition parties who used to claim to drag each other on the streets and hang themselves on squares and intersections, but are now trying to unite on the agenda of overthrowing the government for personal gain.

It is clear that in a democracy there is a way to overthrow or accept the government, but the opposition is playing a dangerous game of putting democracy at stake in overthrowing the government, although there are many well-educated people in the opposition who are less literate. Governments are not overthrown, they are replaced, for which the democratic method is the best, but at the moment the opposition is going through such a stage that the difference between right and wrong has disappeared. According to government ministers, the country is moving towards development for the first time after the last ten years of looting. The opposition is well aware that if the government is allowed to move on the path of development easily, then it will be dark for the opposition.

The PTI government, despite many crises, is slowly recovering. Along with improving the country’s economy, the government has also made friends who are opposed to its foreign policy.

This friend, especially a big friend like China, is with us in every difficulty. Russia and the United States are also embracing Imran Khan’s friendship. In this context, it is not easy for the opposition to overthrow the government, while the people are not ready to be part of the opposition’s protest.

Although it is common in a democracy to remove governments in terms of performance, it is immoral and undemocratic to try to overthrow governments only in hatred and opposition.

The opposition wants to overthrow the government regardless of whether it is right or wrong. When a wrong motive is set in mind and the flame of political and personal interests is ignited, the distinction between right and wrong, right and wrong, disappears for man.

The opposition has forgotten all the democratic and moral traditions in opposition to the government. The opposition government has become so emotional in enmity that it is ignoring the bright future of the nation. Pakistan is coming out of the darkness and now it is coming to the brink of development. This is not bothering the opponents of the government. They are bent on overthrowing the government by every trick or by every excuse, but the opponents of the government are not paying attention towards 22 crore people, and it is not very difficult but impossible to cross the sea of people. Thus, in the lust for power everyone forgets everything.

The opposition has played as many games as it had to topple the government. Now, one last game is left and opposition is moving in that direction. Surprisingly, this game has been played many times before and each time the opposition faces defeat, but in the lust for power the opposition does not see failures, they save their noses in line with the nose and It has become a habit to repeat mistakes over and over again in pursuit of personal interests.

At present, many internal and external enemies of the country do not want to see unity and peace in Pakistan, because if there is unity and peace in the country, then the country will develop rapidly and the enemies of Pakistan do not like that Pakistan The opposition is unwittingly trying to create chaos and law and order in the country by supporting the enemy forces, petrol-sugar crises and so on. The flour crisis is a link in the same chain, but both of them have been emptied. The opposition is now preparing to play the last game plan, but the goals set in its declaration have been achieved. It seems difficult at the moment, because the protests of political activists and the change in the Senate alone are not going to bring down the government.

All stakeholders must be on the same page to remove the government.

The opposition needs to focus on shrinking its politics instead of wasting its energies on negative activities. If the opposition thinks that they will take a long march to Islamabad and get a phone call to reach Gujranwala, then so be it. The APC committee is not going to come out due to conflict of interest among the opposition parties.

