The drivers of global military spending

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has revealed in its latest report that the total global military expenditure has increased by 0.7 percent in real terms in 2021 and touched $2113 billion. According to the global defense monitor, the five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, and Russia, which collectively spent about 62% of global military expenditure. Although there was a slowdown in real-term growth due to inflation, military spending grew by 6.1 percent after a sharp recovery from the pandemic during the last quarter of 2021.

According to SIPRI, the US military spending dropped by 1.4 percent and stood at $801 billion in 2021, hence Pentagon funding for military research and development (R&D) rose by 24 percent between 2012 and 2021. China invested $293 billion in its military modernization and uplift program in 2021 and ranked as the second-largest military spender in 2021. According to the report, India’s military spending of $76.6 billion ranked third highest in the world. This was up by 0.9 percent from 2020 and by 33 percent from 2012.

The report revealed that the Russian Federation increased its military expenditure by 2.9 percent in 2021, and reached $65.9 billion, at a time when it was building up its forces along the Ukrainian border. As said, this was the third consecutive year of growth and Russia’s military spending reached 4.1 percent of GDP in 2021.

The regional and global rivalries, the hegemonic behavior of certain countries, as well as competition for the status of the regional and global sheriffs coupled with genuine defense needs of the nations’ set the fundamentals of the global arms race in the world. Currently, the global military spending had hit record levels and touched an all-time high of $2.1 trillion, despite the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world, which clearly illustrates that the unbelievable loss of lives, unprecedented COVID-19 restrictions as well as extreme damages to the economies of the countries around the globe failed to pause hostilities and biases of the communities in various parts of the world.

Apparently, the unparalleled devastation of the pandemic had exposed the grave incapacity and ill-resourcefulness of the human being against natural calamities, but this common foe of the mankind could not instigate a collective approach for resolutions of mutual differences and allocation of all available energies and resources for the collective benefit of the people around the world. The social activists and left-wing parties usually advocate for a reduction in military spending and diversion of resources for elimination of poverty, provision of medical facilities, and access to justice, education, and basic services to the disadvantaged segments of society.

However, others suggest that only strong military and credible deterrence guarantees the protection of a nation from foreign aggression and a peaceful and unhindered continuation of businesses and civic activities of the society. In fact, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has re-validated the theory that timely investment in national defense not only secures the nations but also assures the social and economic uplift of the countries. In fact, the emerging contours of the new cold war, unresolved regional disputes, and bloc politics of great powers will remain drivers of global instability and massive military spending of the nations across the globe in the future.