The embassy answered the question about the evacuation of Russians from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The evacuation of the Russian Embassy in Kabul against the background of the capture of Kandahar is not planned, the citizens of the Russian Federation also did not apply with such a request, the Russian diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti.

“Russian citizens have not yet turned to us for help in evacuating to Russia. In case of such requests, the embassy will take all necessary measures,” said the press secretary of the diplomatic mission Nikita Ishchenko.

Earlier, he told RIA Novosti that the evacuation of the embassy is not planned yet, and the security of the diplomatic mission has been properly strengthened.

“No change so far,” he told the agency Friday when asked to comment on whether those plans have changed as the Taliban * took over Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar.