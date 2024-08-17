The Embassy of Pakistan welcomes the Global UGRAD Program’s 2024 cohort

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : The Embassy of Pakistan hosted a reception to welcome the 54 Pakistani students selected for the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) for the fall 2024 semester.

The program provides full scholarships for outstanding students from underrepresented sectors in Pakistan to pursue undergraduate studies at U.S. universities.

The Global UGRAD program is a testament to the robust partnership between Pakistan and the United States, focusing on building academic skills, and leadership capacities, and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

This semester, 54 students from Pakistan, comprising 37 women and 17 men, will be attending 48 host institutions across 29 states in the U.S.

The delegation included Karene Steiner, Strategic Programs and Resource Coordinator for South and Central Asia Press and Public Diplomacy Office; Teresa Mastrangelo, Senior Program Officer for South and Central Asian Fulbright Programs; and Michael Dyer, Senior Project Director at the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX). Representatives from the U.S. Department of State and IREX also joined the event.

Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Dr. Fareha Bugti extended a warm welcome to the students and highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. She emphasized the importance of education in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

The CDA praised the diversity of the Global UGRAD cohort, with students representing all regions of Pakistan. She noted that the program has supported over 2,500 young leaders since its inception and plays a vital role in building people-to-people connections.

The Global UGRAD program is sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State and implemented by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX).

In their remarks, Karene Steiner and Teresa Mastrangelo congratulated the students on their selection and encouraged them to engage actively with their host communities.

They underscored that these students represent the best of Pakistan and will act as ambassadors of their country during their time in the U.S.

Sharing their experience, students expressed their commitment to acquiring new skills that will benefit Pakistan upon their return.