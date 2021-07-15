Peter Akopov

It did not work out with the female kingdom in Germany – and yet three months ago it seemed that everything was heading towards this, that is, Angela Merkel would be replaced by a new Frau Chancellor in the fall.

The Green Party, which nominated 40-year-old Annalena Berbock as a candidate for the post of chancellor, began to rapidly gain popularity – and at some point its ratings even surpassed the ratings of the now ruling CDU- CSU and approached the 30% mark. It seemed more and more likely that after the September elections the “greens” would not only enter the new ruling coalition, but also become the main force there, take the chancellor’s chair.

But Annalena Berbock’s rise was as rapid as her fall – and it is not yet clear whether it has stopped. Berbock was promoted so much by the German media, it became so much everywhere and everywhere that people began to be disappointed in it. Of course, the revealed inconsistencies in her biography (like organizations in which she actually never belonged), and party payments not indicated in the declaration, and plagiarism in her book helped. The sins are not particularly grave, but in the aggregate, they have caused an unpleasant effect for the “greens”: now their ratings are already in the region of 17-20 percent and may slide even much lower. And the most unpleasant thing for the “greens” – the positions of the parties of the ruling coalition began to recover.

Yes, the CDU-CSU no longer has Merkel’s 35 percent or more, but 28 percent is not bad at present. And the SPD, which fell almost to single-digit numbers, unexpectedly managed to regain some of its lost sympathies – and now it has almost as much as the “greens”. This does not mean that the current coalition will remain after the September elections, its collapse is almost predetermined, like Merkel’s departure. But the resurrection of the Social Democrats and the growing sympathy for Merkel’s heir Amin Lashet show that, in any case, the old parties will still form a new coalition – regardless of whether it is with a left or right bias. Of course, the “greens” will be called into the coalition, but they are far from playing the main roles (and if the current trends continue, then they will not even play secondary roles).

Because the Greens are now playing an openly pro-Atlantic game – which is ridiculous for a party that emerged more than forty years ago, including from the anti-war, anti-NATO movement. No, the “greens” did not become militarists – but the party is so tightly embedded in globalist projects and structures (that is, the Anglo-Saxon matrix) that, in fact, it plays against the establishment of Russian-German relations. This is most clearly manifested in the story of Nord Stream 2. Berbock is in favor of abandoning an almost completed project, and all of her arguments, including environmental ones, are frankly speculative.

The pipeline threatens the security of Ukraine, Berbock says – that, they say, Putin has confirmed this (it is clear that this is a fiction). And it does not meet the foreign policy interests of the EU and its “eastern neighbors” – that is, the same Ukraine. And what is in line with the foreign policy interests of Europe ? Buying American LNG? Support for the crazy plans of atlantizing Ukraine?

In addition, Berbock believes that SP-2 “interferes with European energy sovereignty” – but how can the EU’s energy sovereignty be ensured if all energy sources, from nuclear power plants to natural gas, are abandoned? Green energy is not only very expensive (that is, it reduces the competitiveness of the European Union ), but in any case is not capable of replacing conventional energy. This is well understood by the majority of Germans – despite all the propaganda efforts of globalists who convince everyone that there is no alternative to a “green future”.

The drop in ratings is painfully perceived by the “greens” – they are already talking about the persecution of Berbock, that she is being treated exactly as a woman… That is, they are also trying to play on feminism – which, after 16 years of Merkel’s rule, looks really cheap.

The chairman of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schaeuble, responded well to such statements. He recalled the old adage that “if you can’t stand the heat, you have nothing to do in the kitchen.” Indeed, the election campaign turned out to be too difficult for Annalena Berbock, but this happened because in the German political arena the “greens” had long existed in almost hothouse conditions.

Yes, at the turn of the century they were part of the ruling coalition at the all-German level (in the government of Gerhard Schroeder ), and one of the German states, Baden-Württemberg, has been headed by the “green” Winfried Kretschmann for ten years. However, until recently, no one perceived them as a force capable of playing a major role at the federal level. And now, against the background of the crisis of the “people’s parties” (that is, the CDU-CSU and the SPD), when the “greens” suddenly began to claim the first roles, they were carefully crushed.

Precisely accurately – against the background of what they did and are doing with another contender for the first roles, “Alternative for Germany”. Unable to simply ban this parliamentary party (whose ratings reached 20 percent), it is simply demonized, ignored and isolated (in fact, by prohibiting other parties from cooperating with Alternative at any level), accused of defamatory ties with abroad (of course, with Russia), put under the supervision of special services. Nothing of the kind threatens the “greens” even close, because “Alternat-iv-e” is a real counter-elite pa-rty that categorically does not suit the ruling establishment.

And the “greens” are just one of the systemic players, albeit under too noticeable foreign influence. But this is the influence of someone whom the German elite ca-nnot even name – Atlantic, globalist structures. Therefore, the “green” are simply gently promoted to the place to which they have already grown up – the junior partner of serious people. Who will rule Germany after Merkel’s departure – like Wolfgang Schäuble, a 78-year-old heavyweight who had a great chance to become chancellor even before any Merkel appeared.

Angela crossed his path, but he retained both influence and ambition. And he is not going to go anywhere – now “the number two man” in the country (and the post of the head of the Bundestag, according to the German constitution, is higher than the post of chancellor) is again running for parliament. To continue guiding the FRG is a serious matter, not for the “green” Annalena.