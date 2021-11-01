The EU-US trade union

The European Union and the United States have reached an agreement to suspend the effect of customs tariffs on steel and aluminum. This was announced by the parties after the meeting of head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen with President Joe Biden in Rome.

In fact, tariffs were introduced by the EU and the US on steel and aluminum due to trade confrontation instigated by the Trump administration in 2018. US President Joe Biden said that this initiative should raise the production of aluminum and steel in the United States, which produces the best steel in the world, and it should also restrict access to US and EU markets for dirty steel from countries such as China. According to Biden, it will help counteract countries that dump steel into the US and EU markets, harming workers, industry, and the environment.

Previously, Trump administration introduced trade tariffs and other customs duties on imports from many countries including China, Russia, EU, India, and several other nations of the world, however Biden administration has segregated its friends and foes while mending trade ties with European Union during recent interaction between head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden. The Biden administration is working to hammer down the Russian and Chinese imports into its country through imposition of heavy tariffs and other protectionist measures. Recently, the US Department of Commerce has initiated an investigation regarding imports of pipes used in the oil sector from Russia, Argentina, Mexico, and South Korea. Previously, it was working on the issue of anti-dumping policy and fair value of the Urea-ammonia mixture being supplied from Russia.

Presently, the EU and the US decided to launch an initiative to develop a global agreement on sustainable steel and aluminum production to address the issue of industry’s high carbon emissions and overcapacity. Apparently, this initiative is aimed at forming a club of like minded countries while isolating prime rivals Russia and China. Although it is a thoughtful attempt to reciprocate the enemies, However, retort of America’s opponents would determine the efficacy of Biden’s plan.