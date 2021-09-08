The ex-president of France admitted everything. But he will not be jailed for terrorism

Elena Karaeva

Today in France begins the trial, which the press has already called the “trial of the century.” At least 500 lawyers and law enforcement officers, lawyers, investigators, police officers, gendarmes, after conducting dozens of examinations, interviewing thousands of witnesses, listening to hundreds of eyewitnesses, were able to collect evidence that made it possible to bring charges against those who are suspected of committing the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015.

There were 130 dead, at least 500 residents of the capital of France were seriously injured; in total, the number of victims exceeds 1300 people.

On the evening of Friday, November 13, 2015, terrorists shot at close range visitors to several restaurants, detonated improvised explosive devices on the approaches to the Stade de France , when a football match began there, and the criminals gathered the most difficult and bloody harvest at the Bataklan concert hall, where they killed 90 people.

It did not work to detain the terrorists right away, the hunt for them went on for several months. Someone was eliminated during the arrest, someone – during air strikes in Syria against IS (today it is established that the terrorist attacks were planned almost a year in advance by those who were part of the criminal group). Of the bandits who killed innocent people, only Salah Abdeslam survived .

The media community and numerous speakers, experts, victims talk about how long the process will take (at least nine months). They mention how much money was spent on a complete renovation (almost one hundred million euros) of the courtroom and adjoining premises, how many pages in the case under consideration – more than a million.

However, all this sonorous, but very schematic figure is given, among other things, in order to distract public opinion from the main issue.

And it sounds like this: who and why organized the chaos in Syria in order to pay for it with millions of lives? And in this case, we are not only talking about the dead Parisians.

Four years before the terrorist attacks, politicians of the highest level both in the capital of France and in the corridors of the European Commission in Brussels just did not jump out of their pants, shouting at all intersections: “Assad must leave.” They supported those who were solemnly called “civic activists” and “supporters of democratic governance.” Of course, all those who were spoken of from the high European tribunes were “in opposition to official Damascus,” but these dissenters did not demonstrate their displeasure during the debates in parliament, preferring to them an armed conflict and the violent overthrow of the current government.

The scheme in which confrontation is constantly smoldering in one of the key countries of the region (and the West was ready to agree to a certain number of victims, the main thing is that not their own, but strangers perish), both Washington and European capitals were absolutely satisfied, since it made it possible to play simultaneously with multiple participants.

It was possible to put pressure on Damascus , making the official authorities, as they believed, more accommodating, it was possible to stage a show with “civic activists” and “oppositionists”, making gifts to voters in their countries. The European supporters of “human rights values” are a significant electoral group. They largely determine the mood in this segment of the political agenda, and therefore need to please.

The tactics were recognized as successful by all political elites, regardless of party affiliation – Republicans and Democrats in the United States , left and right in Germany , Socialists and Gaullists in France, Laborites and Conservatives in Britain subscribed to it .

The world has not seen such a level of consensus for a long time.

However, strategists and fixers did not take into account the main thing: the Syrian “supporters of democratic transformations” had an appetite for eating. More and more financial investments were required, and what “democratic ideals” can be implemented if their fans do not have weapons?

The example of Iraq , where “democratic ideals” were and are being held only by NATO bayonets, and even then only within the borders of the “green security line” in Baghdad , was considered irrelevant, and therefore arms supplies flowed to Syria. In particular – from France.

The supply of those who called themselves oppositionists – in fact, Islamists – with various types of weapons, including grenade launchers, went with the full consent of the EU’s top leadership.

The then President of France Hollande announced this with a disarming simplicity, which was more correctly called idiocy.

“We have supplied and are supplying weapons to those whom we consider in opposition to Assad, because we are responsible for what is happening in Syria, we must support these people,” said the then owner of the Elysee Palace.

The words were spoken 14 and a half months before those who terrorists (almost all of them participated in hostilities on the side of IS in Syria) began to fall on the Parisian sidewalks with a burst of automatic weapons.

Another nuance: the terrorists returned to Europe , mixing with the flows of refugees from the region. For intelligence and other departments of the special services in France and Belgium, such a dashing bandits came as an unpleasant surprise.

Today, it would seem, is the time to ask questions, including uncomfortable ones, about what happened.

But, apparently, this will not happen.

Although, of course, nobless lick, and over the next nine months, numerous words will be said in the conference room about how cruel the terrorist attacks were, and about how much suffering they brought to the victims, how many people they lost loved ones and loved ones.

But if, again, do not succumb to falsely understood sympathy, it will not be superfluous, for example, to ask whether the Paris tragedy was not an act of civil (and religious too) war? After all, then in Paris, six years ago, one European youth shot another. These were people of the same age who grew up in such a seemingly happy, prosperous and wealthy united Europe. But no one will ask this question either. More dear to yourself, as they say.

And the trial itself will leave many more blind spots than there are until now.

The legal proceedings will name only the names of the performers – those whom European politicians have chosen to play the role of pawns in their game.

The fact that the chaos in Syria, which led to mass deaths in the capital of France, and four months later in Brussels, and three months later in Nice , is the result of a pan-European conspiracy, is diligently swept under the carpet . Those who are truly responsible for nearly one and a half hundred deaths on the streets of Paris will never be named.

Otherwise, the house of cards of the modern European political system would have collapsed irrevocably.