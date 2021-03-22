The exquisite ‘Love Lake’ in the Middle of Dubai’s desert

Monitoring Desk

Dubai’s Love Lake is a truly unique tourist destination for couples and families alike. Located in the middle of the desert near Al Qadra in Dubai, this manmade lake is designed in the shape of two intersecting hearts. The lake acts as a perfect retreat from the bustling city life of Dubai for both local city-dwellers and travelers to the United Arab Emirates.

Along the water, the word “Love” is written in the sand with vegetation at a massive scale. This romantic scene is created with over 16,000 trees and thousands more flowers all selected to survive in the desert climate. When you are done swimming in Love Lake, you and your loved one can enjoy a peaceful walk among the flora. Along the way, you will find heart-shaped structures adorned with flowers and plants.

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

However romantic your swim and stroll might be, you won’t get the full picture if you are enjoying Love Lake from ground level. You can get the best view of the lake from a helicopter or a drone that will allow you to see all of the details that went into creating this uniquely shaped attraction. But don’t worry, we have plenty of aerial shots to help cure your wanderlust while you plan your trip.

Remember that if you are planning a trip to Dubai and the UAE, Love Lake is just one of the incredible stops on your itinerary. Make sure to stop by the Burj Khalifa—the tallest building in the world, the world’s largest picture frame, and so much more.

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

Photo: Stock Photos from creativei images/Shutterstock

Photo: Stock Photos from Mihir Ashar/Shutterstock

Photo: Stock Photos from Creative Family/Shutterstock

