The first of three South Korean expert panels give recommendation for approval of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

The first of three expert panels in South Korea gave its recommendation on Monday for the government to grant approval of the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine based on safety and efficacy of the shots in the U.S. phase 3 trial.

The national pharmaceutical panel is scheduled to make its recommendation on Thursday, but the government will wait for a third panel, which has not said when it will reach its conclusion, before deciding whether to grant approval.

