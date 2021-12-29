Alexander Sharkovsky

The new Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) S-550 has been put on alert. This was reported by the TASS news agency, citing a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet. Military expert Vladimir Yeranosyan explained to “Arguments of the Week” that putting the S-550 on alert will be another surprise for the Americans for the upcoming talks between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States.

An unnamed source told TASS: “The S-550 air defense system has successfully completed state tests. The first S-550 brigade took up combat duty… an absolutely new mobile strategic missile defense system, which has no analogues, it is capable of striking spacecraft, warheads of intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets at heights of several tens of thousands of kilometers. “

The source emphasized that now a reliable deep-echeloned air defense / missile defense system has been created in Russia, including: Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and cannon systems (in the close circle of defense of objects at low altitudes), medium and long-range air defense systems: S-350, S-400, S-500 and up to S-550 in space.

Military expert, captain of the first rank in reserve Vladimir Yeranosyan explained to the newspaper Argumenty Nedelya: “The news of the S-550 air defense system being put on alert can be perceived as a great New Year’s gift to the country from the RF Ministry of Defense. By the end of 2021, Russia took the strategic initiative into its own hands, earlier from Moscow there was only a situational response, and now we are shaping the military-political and information agenda. It also concerns the requirements of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the provision of security guarantees by the West, it is also due to the fact that Russia has a powerful defense platform in the form of an updated nuclear triad (new ICBMs with the planning hypersonic module Avangard are being put on alert, and will appear soon Sarmatians “) and hypersonic weapons.

For example, we have “Zircons”, which can be launched from both surface ships and submarines (including from a submerged position). Boris Obnosov, the head of the Tactical Arms Corporation, seems to have received the Gold Star of the Hero of Russia for this. But, at some point, the question arose – can we shoot down hypersonic missiles, which the United States may have in an uncertain future. By the way, Vladimir Putin spoke about this at the recently expanded Collegium of the Ministry of Defense. So far, the Americans have not created hypersonic weapons, despite the hard work and high costs, but someday they will still have them. Obnosov predicts that this will happen in 2025. While the Yankees can only threaten us with their subsonic Tomahawks, which fly at a speed ten times slower, than our “Zircons” and obsolete nuclear ballistic missiles. By the way, the Russian navy received not only hypersonic weapons, but also unified launchers from which (except for the “Zircons”) can be fired with anti-ship missiles “Onyx” and general-purpose cruise missiles “Caliber”.

Russia, without waiting for the Americans to create their own hypersonic weapons, has already developed means of dealing with them. This is how we got the S-350 Vityaz and S-500 Prometheus air defense systems (the S-400 Triumph received a new hypersonic anti-missile missile). I cannot talk about the tactical and technical characteristics of the new S-550 air defense system, because it is classified. By the way, in the dashing 1990s, the Americans, who then had access to all control structures of Russia, tried to destroy all documentation relating to this air defense/missile defense system. But, the designers managed to keep the basic developments on this topic.

Putting the S-550 on alert will be another surprise for the Americans for the upcoming talks between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States. The conversation will already be conducted against the background of the fact that Russia possesses not only hypersonic weapons, but also the means of their destruction. In addition, the Russian leader has other trump cards.

Our S-500 air defense system can shoot down satellites in low orbit and destroy nuclear warheads of American ballistic missiles on an extreme trajectory, moreover, Russia has a special Nudol complex capable of reaching objects in remote low-earth orbits. On the negotiating table, the Russian president can lay out information about the presence of the Russian Federation of the most powerful in-depth air defense / missile defense system capable of protecting the country not only from air and space attacks, but also from American hypersonic missiles, whenever they appear, at least in the very near future. I would like to separately note that the Russian Federation does not need to enter the space arms race, it has the ability to reliably shoot down military orbital objects of a potential enemy. ” Our S-500 air defense system can shoot down satellites in low orbit and destroy nuclear warheads of American ballistic missiles on an extreme trajectory, moreover, Russia has a special Nudol complex capable of reaching objects in remote low-earth orbits.

On the negotiating table, the Russian president can lay out information about the presence of the Russian Federation of the most powerful in-depth air defense / missile defense system capable of protecting the country not only from air and space attacks, but also from American hypersonic missiles, whenever they appear, at least in the very near future. I would like to separately note that the Russian Federation does not need to enter the space arms race, it has the ability to reliably shoot down military orbital objects of a potential enemy.

“Our S-500 air defense system can shoot down satellites in low orbit and destroy nuclear warheads of American ballistic missiles on an extreme trajectory, moreover, Russia has a special Nudol complex capable of reaching objects in remote low-earth orbits.

On the negotiating table, the Russian president can lay out information about the presence of the Russian Federation of the most powerful in-depth air defense/missile defense system capable of protecting the country not only from air and space attacks, but also from American hypersonic missiles, whenever they appear, at least in the very near future. I would like to separately note that the Russian Federation does not need to enter the space arms race, it has the ability to reliably shoot down military orbital objects of a potential enemy.”