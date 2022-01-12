The food wars have begun!

Ibrahim Karagül

China has bought almost half the world’s food reserves in the last 12 months. This will cause worldwide inflation, we well as famine in some countries. This report provides us with clear information on what we should prepare for in the 21st century.

Prices will rise globally, including in the U.S. and Europe; a significant portion of lower-income states will be doomed to famine. The fact that the U.S. and Europe are gravely concerned about inflation for the first time is an indication that this process has already started.

A horrific power struggle

The Covid-19 pandemic drove global production to a halt, cutting supply lines. The world stood still for two years. Surely this would lead to grave consequences. However, this is not what we are discussing here. It goes much beyond that.

Within the global economy, conflicts and battles arise more so than production and supply crises. This conflict will be prolonged through resources, markets, and trade corridors.

This new situation will be a geopolitical showdown, a horrific power battle sustained through the economy.

Reliable basins of solidarity

Great pressure will form over countries. No state will have the strength to resist on its own. They will be driven to seek asylum in regional solidarity basins. Every country will seek new and reliable refuges.

This is the reason underlying Europe’s withdrawal, the U.S.’s contraction, African countries’ search for new asylums, and rapid convergence with Turkey.

This is why Middle Eastern countries have suddenly shifted their axis and Russia took advantage of the opportunity and returned to its former imperial region.

Food wars: Both an internal and foreign threat

We now have a new sort of security threat that spells doom for countries experiencing production and resource issues. This will pose both an internal and external threat. As price hikes and food crises within lead to mass eruptions, those abroad will take advantage of this situation. Foreign threats and attacks will be plotted through these social explosions. Weak countries may experience major plundering.

We will witness appalling state brutality. This signifies war between countries and regions – and it has already begun. Countries will disperse; new partnerships will be established; the human race’s greed will peak.

Kazakhstan is the first global example. Countries may be divided. The unrest in Kazakhstan is an internal conflict scenario in which price hikes and income inequality will be utilized as weapons, leading to that country’s division and border changes.

Kazakhstan is currently under attack, both internally and externally. If it fails to overcome this, the central government will atrophy, leading to the country’s collapse. The threat truly is this great, and tells the world a great deal.

Kazakhstan is the first such example, and many countries face the same threat. This is the primary concern for all Central Asian countries. Russia and China will not let this opportunity pass them by. Furthermore, the U.S. and Europe will fully exploit this weakness.

Our opposition’s aim is the same, but it’s miscalculated

Strangely, the political opposition in Turkey has also been reformatted within the scope of this plan and in accordance with this conflict. Their political theories, their discourse, their use of the country’s weaknesses as weapons are all within the scope of this project.

This is the reason behind their heedless partnerships with the terrorist organizations fighting Turkey within, and their submission to those threatening Turkey from abroad. Turkey’s issue is certainly not internal politics, but the clash of global scenarios. But they have miscalculated.

The number of global superpowers has grown. Turkey is a central country, as well as a hub of attraction. There will be clustering around Turkey as well. Hence, Turkey will not be affected by this formatting process.

Food prices are a national security issue

Let us get to more concrete matters.