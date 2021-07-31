The former colony of the West demands the return of occupiers

Dmitry Kosyrev

It is difficult to imagine a more awkward start to a diplomatic visit than that of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken , who visited India for the first time . First of all, he had a conversation with “civil society” , by which in America they mean anyone in opposition to the local government. But even these oppositionists, as well as the top leaders of India who later received Blinken, asked – or kept in mind – the main question for this country: why did you withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Mr. Secretary of State?

An Indian view of what is happening in the world is always very useful, because too often later it turns out that Indians – from their own point of view – see well what others at first consider to be trifles. The sudden e-mptiness in the place where the American military created the illusion of stability (and this is both Afghanis-tan and Iraq ) is perceived in this country as if the sky had collapsed. But the sky cannot fall only over India, the fragments will touch someone else, at least.

The Russian view of things is clear and remains so for a long time: if in Afghanistan the entire territory and all power is seized by the Taliban (and this is happening), then under threat – first the countries of Central Asia , and only then our borders with them. However, this is not the main problem for Russia . But this is how a strictly private person thinks – Nishta Kaushiki, a professor at one of the Indian universities, in a newspaper close to the ruling Bhar-atiya Janata party in the country.

“A new strategic rappr-ochement between Pakistan , China and Russia is already underway, and this will have a destabilizing effect on the countries of South and Central Asia. In this course of events, India may have to rethink all of its traditional strategies.”

The rapprochement we’re talking about is an interesting thing. Several years ago, Russian diplomacy began very carefully to strengthen ties with Pakistan, which was just as carefully helped by the main (today) friend of Pakistan – China. Today, this long-term investment is starting to bear fruit. The Taliban are known to have longstanding ties with the Pakistanis, which helps Moscow and Beijing’s current challenge to negotiate with the Taliban minimum rules of conduct in the region. For example, about non-aggression against neighboring countries (which include both China and Russian allies in Asia ) and, in general, about the inadmissibility of attempts to export jihadism outside the country. At the same time, no one has a particularly tender love for the Taliban, although there is an understanding that this is still not “Islamic state “, but something a little more acceptable. Just as acceptable, for us – at least, the regime in Iran gradually became . participation in Chinese plans to create infrastructure for trade routes across Eurasia .

India, meanwhile, was unable to reconcile its initial feud with Pakistan, which the United States had previously incited against it. In addition, she refused to participate in the very projects of Beijing. At the same time, the actual withdrawal of the Americans from Pakistan and the gradual penetration of Chinese influence there exacerbated the hostility between Delhi and Beijing. While Donald Trump was President of the United States , the current government of India tried to move a little towards Washington, without turning into a weak-willed instrument of America in the fight against China. But now the power in the United States is different (here and Blinken sympathetically listens to all those who are dissatisfied with the internal policy of the Indian authorities), and – bastard, sir – America generally abandons hopes of controlling the Middle East by military meansand Central Asia. It retains only the task of “restraining” China and on the whole very much hopes that India will help in this venture, contrary to its economic and other interests.

By the way, simultaneously with Blinken, who went to Delhi, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin went to neighboring Southeast Asia . Moreover, he travels only those countries where at least some anti-Chinese sentiment has previously flashed – Singapore , the Philippines and Vietnam .

And what is India to do now? The said professor gives the fantasy carte blanche. It is necessary to re-discuss the current situation with Russia, it is necessary to influence Pakistan through Iran (and again make friends with that, to spite the United States), but at least through Saudi Arabia , which has its own account with both the Pakistanis and the Taliban. But at the same time, do not forget about new military technologies, including artificial intelligence, reflective drones, tactical nuclear weapons and means of combating submarines.

What we are now seeing in this region of the planet is a good illustration of a world approaching us with almost no US (not to mention the fact that Europe also looks less and less a serious player in world politics). The West in general and America in particular have not yet completely withdrawn into themselves, they only leave a void in some regions such as the Middle East and Central Asia. They are also clarifying relations with China, Russia or someone else. But as a warning about what tomorrow’s world might be like, the growing emptiness is very helpful. Let us recall 2001 (soon the “anniversary” of the September hyper-attack in New York).

It seemed to us from Moscow then that logic was driving the West and the non-West to common actions against the enemies of civilization. It turned out that it was only we who had such a logic, and the Westerners instead began to destroy their society – and now they are busy with it.

The same reflexes manifested themselves in the course of the war in Syria : jihadism is nothing. And so it turns out that now India feel themselves temporarily alone in the face of the threat that the West has swept aside year after year as insignificant. But this, we repeat, is only temporary.