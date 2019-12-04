The Frontier Post clinches trophy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Post on Wednesday received the winning trophy in the First Rahimullah Yousafzai Table Tennis Championship.

Bilal Shah Afridi was awarded trophy during a ceremony held at Peshawar Press Club (PPC). Bilal Shah Afridi of The Frontier Post last day had beaten Abdur Rehman of Samaa TV in the final match of the championship. Runner-up and female journalists who took part in tournament also received trophies on the occasion. The First Rahimullah Yousafzai Table Tennis Championship had been conducted by Sports Committee of Peshawar Press Club.