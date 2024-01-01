The Frontier Post Confronts Matthew Miller with Critique of Press Treatment by Him and Karine on Election Eve

Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. — A heated exchange unfolded at a State Department press briefing when The Frontier Post correspondent confronted spokesperson Matthew Miller on issues ranging from U.S. involvement in Pakistan’s politics to perceived bias in how journalists are treated at briefings. The exchange highlighted the correspondent’s frustration over alleged U.S. silence on Pakistan’s human rights issues and what he described as unequal treatment in press access.

The briefing opened with light-hearted banter between the correspondent and senior journalist Matt Lee, as they reflected on their 25-year careers covering the State Department. Recalling his friendship with former spokesperson Richard Boucher, the correspondent contrasted Boucher’s respect for journalism with his current frustrations. While he regularly covers top officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon leaders, the correspondent expressed that gaining access to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefings has become challenging, noting that even the Secret Service admitted they “have no idea what’s going on.”

Tensions escalated as the correspondent questioned Miller’s previous remarks regarding former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ouster and using the word “closish”, a word described by journalist Matt Lee as unique in diplomacy. Accusing Miller of downplaying U.S. involvement while signaling disapproval over Khan’s relationship with Russia, he pressed for clarification. Miller rejected the portrayal, stating, “That is not an accurate representation of what I said.”

The correspondent then turned to Pakistan’s human rights situation, citing the recent abduction and recovery of a Supreme Court attorney, Mr Panghota and questioning why the U.S. had not publicly condemned the treatment of Pakistani lawyers, parliamentarians, Senators and activists. Miller replied, “I’m not aware of that report, so I can’t comment on it,” drawing visible frustration from the correspondent, who accused the State Department of ignoring his questions about Pakistan’s human rights abuses for the past two years.

Adding to his grievances, the correspondent shared a recent experience last week in which he brought his six-year-old son to a briefing, intending for him to ask Miller a cute and genuine question. Unlike other journalists’ children, who have been permitted to stay and pose politically charged questions, he claimed he was told to take his son out of the briefing room infront of his son, suggesting a double standard in treatment.

At one point, the correspondent held up a photo depicting Miller and Jean-Pierre with bull horns, symbolizing what he described as an aggressive and disrespectful approach toward journalists and their journalism which is the beacon of democracy in America. “This is how I feel journalism is treated under you and Karine,” he stated.

Miller, seeking to keep the briefing on track, reminded, “This is question time, not argument time.” As he moved to the next question, the incident left a pointed reminder of the often complex and contentious relationship between international journalists and U.S. officials, spotlighting the challenges journalists face in their pursuit of transparency and accountability.