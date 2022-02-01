The Frontier post join hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 7

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi announced The Frontier Post as its KP Region newspaper partner for the Pakistan Super League Season 7. The managements of Peshawar Zalmi in a statement said that they are happy to have The Frontier Post as KP Region English Newspaper Partner of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 7.

The Frontier Post on the other hand thanked Peshawar Zalmi for joining hands for the PSL 7 and assured Peshawar Zalmi full support and wished his team best of luck for this year’s Pakistan Super League.