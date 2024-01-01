The Frontier Post Questions Pentagon on Kabul Withdrawal, Calls for Fresh Investigation

Jalil Afridi



Washington DC: In a pointed exchange during a Pentagon press briefing, this correspondent of The Frontier Post challenged Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder on key issues surrounding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly in light of the recently released report by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Congressman Michael McCaul.



The Frontier Post raised critical questions about the timing and decisions made by the State Department and U.S. military leadership during the chaotic exit from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Frontier Post emphasized that the timeline of diplomatic representation in Afghanistan was crucial to understanding the failures of the withdrawal. The last U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan, John Bass, served until January 2021, after which Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson assumed the role of acting ambassador.



No new ambassador was appointed by the State Department from January to August 2021, a period during which significant developments were unfolding in Afghanistan. The lack of a permanent diplomatic presence during these crucial months raised questions about the U.S. government’s preparedness and coordination leading up to the withdrawal.

Further compounding the issue, The Frontier Post highlighted that the U.S. embassy in Kabul officially closed on August 15, 2021, the same day the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital. However, U.S. servicemen remained in Kabul until August 26, 2021, when a deadly attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport claimed the lives of 13 U.S. Marines and many Afghan civilians.



This correspondent questioned why U.S. military personnel were left vulnerable for 11 days after the diplomatic mission had ceased operations, suggesting a disparity in the prioritization of U.S. diplomats’ safety over that of military personnel.

During the briefing, The Frontier Post directly asked General Ryder whether the life of a U.S. diplomat was considered more important than that of a U.S. soldier, given the circumstances that unfolded in Kabul. General Ryder firmly responded that the U.S. military values the lives of all U.S. personnel equally, whether they are soldiers or government officials. He reiterated that a thorough investigation into the airport attack was conducted by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), concluding that no further inquiry was warranted.

Despite General Ryder’s assurances, The Frontier Post expressed dissatisfaction with the response, aligning with Congressman McCaul’s criticism of the State Department’s handling of the withdrawal. The Frontier Post argued that the lack of a fresh inquiry into the deaths of the 13 Marines was unacceptable, especially given the perceived mismanagement and disorganization that characterized the withdrawal.



The Frontier Post and its correspondent continue to call for a renewed investigation to address unanswered questions and ensure accountability.

The Frontier Post has a long-standing reputation as the leading English-language newspaper in Peshawar, Pakistan, and has been a significant media presence in Afghanistan for over 40 years.

The correspondent's questioning of General Ryder reflects The Frontier Post's role as a critical voice on issues of military and diplomatic oversight, particularly concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In closing, The Frontier Post reiterated its stance that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was poorly executed and that the lives lost during the process deserve a comprehensive, transparent review. While General Ryder maintained that the military had done all it could, The Frontier Post and its readership remain unconvinced, calling for continued scrutiny and a renewed commitment to uncovering the full truth behind the events that transpired during those chaotic final days in Kabul.