Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. – In a press briefing held at the U.S. State Department today, The Frontier Post questioned about the so-called “Cyber Martial Law” in Pakistan, to which the Spokesperson, Miller reiterated the U.S. commitment to rule of law and said that he was not aware of the similar commentary report by international commentators like Michael Kugelman of Wilson Centre and Al Jazeera English.



During the briefing, The Frontier Post asked, “Does the State Department see the current Cyber Martial Law in Pakistan, which restricts online platforms, media outlets, and dissenting voices, as a threat to democratic values and freedom of expression in the country? How does the U.S. plan to support Pakistanis in protecting these rights?”

The phrase “Cyber Martial Law” refers to the tightening of digital regulations and increased censorship in Pakistan, which critics argue are being used to stifle opposition and limit free expression. These measures have drawn widespread criticism from Pakistani activists and the international community alike.

The issue of media freedom in Pakistan has become a focal point for journalists and human rights advocates globally. By raising these concerns in an international forum, The Frontier Post has positioned itself at the forefront of this struggle, championing press freedom and opposing any actions that undermine democratic principles.

The State Department briefing underscored the growing international scrutiny on Pakistan’s internal policies, with particular focus on democratic principles and civil liberties. The question posed by The Frontier Post serves as a reminder of the critical role independent journalism plays in advocating for accountability and transparency in governance.