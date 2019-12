F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Post Tuesday won the First Rahimullah Yousafzai Table Tennis Championship.

The First Rahimullah Yousafzai Table Tennis Championship was held here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

Bilal Shah Afridi of The Frontier Post beat Abdur Rehman of Samaa TV in the final match of the championship.

The trophies distribution ceremony will be held today (Wednesday) at PPC.