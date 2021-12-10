The future of Iran nuclear deal

The representatives of Iran and five international mediators including Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France had met in Vienna on Thursday regarding restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov has informed the media that the participants managed to settle down a number of misunderstandings that created tension in the dialogue. According to Ulyanov, the participants confirmed their commitment to productive work for restoration of JCPOA on the basis of the documents that had been developed by June 2021 before the break was taken. The Russian Diplomat told the media that the working groups on the lifting of sanctions and on nuclear issues will continue to coordinate the positions of the parties from Friday, while the third group for the implementation of the future agreement will start its work after settlement of the first two topics.

The indirect talks between the United States and Iran were stalled after completion of the sixth round since June this year, because the new regime in Iran expressed concerns over the work agreed by the representatives of Rouhani government and vowed to bring changes in that. While the US and allies refused to Iranian assertions, the process faced a pause during the last five months. According to a Russian Diplomat, Iran has demonstrated flexibility in the issue but it reserved the right to make additions to the work process and maintained that nothing has been agreed upon until everything has been agreed. Although the parties agreed to resume the talks but the future of indirect talks is still unclear, despite Ulyanov’s optimism, differences still exist between the parties and Iranian assertion that nothing is agreed until all is agreed clearly illustrates that Iranian side would surely redo the whole process. Ostensibly, the game of undoing and redoing had been initiated by the United States and the Biden administration is still reluctant to provide guarantees to the international community about survivability of the renewed agreement. In fact, both sides will track the process until their interests get satisfied.