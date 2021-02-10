The future of Taco Bell is in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN (Axios): A new prototype Taco Bell store could be coming to Brooklyn Park, and it looks an awful lot like a bank branch.

Details: Calling it a store might be a stretch. Located near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue, the building would have no dining room, but four traffic lanes — one for traditional drive-thru and three for pick-up orders, according to Brooklyn Park Planning Commission documents.

The kitchen would be on the second level, and it looks like orders would be lowered down to cars.

Driving the design: COVID-19 has shifted consumer habits and more people are opting to stay in their car for pick-up.

Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods, which is behind the proposal, could not be reached for comment. Neither could Taco Bell.