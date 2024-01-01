‘The Glassworker’ becomes Pakistan’s first animated film nominated for Oscars

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film “The Glassworker” has been selected to represent the country in the International Feature Film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, the film’s director said on Thursday.

The movie released on July 26 was storyboarded by young Pakistani animator, Usman Riaz, who also directed the movie that comprised 1,477 cuts and 2,500 individual drawings, bringing to life the coming-of-age tale of two people from disparate backgrounds: young Vincent who is an apprentice at his father’s glass workshop, and the talented violinist Alliz, the daughter of a military colonel.

Around them, a war threatens to upend their lives and the relationships between the children and parents are tested. A total of 250 people worked on the film including national and international cast and crew.

“We are proud to announce that The Glassworker has been selected as Pakistan’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2024 Oscars,” Riaz said on Thursday in a social media post on Instagram. “This marks the first time a 2D hand-drawn animated film from Pakistan has been chosen for this prestigious honor.”

On the occasion, the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee said Riaz and his team’s work demonstrated “exceptional” storytelling and artistry while “breaking new ground for animation” in the country which will be remembered in the country’s cinematic history as an achievement.

The film director said the movie represented a decade of “passion and perseverance,” adding that he was humbled by the selection and expressed hope that the story would resonate with audiences throughout the world by showcasing Pakistani talent and creativity.

“Stay tuned for updates as The Glassworker embarks on its journey toward the 2024 Oscars,” he added.

