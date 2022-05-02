The global impact of war on Ukrainian

According to a survey by the Teikoku Databank research center, more than 66% of Japanese companies are feeling the negative impact in the light of events in Ukraine, in particular, difficulties in acquiring sufficient volumes of raw materials and goods, while many are encountering negative impact due to an increase in prices of commodities due to war in Ukraine.

The study revealed that 50.4% of companies are facing difficulties to acquire the volumes of necessary materials, and 66.3% face impact due to an increase in prices, in particular, fuel. As said, 46.9% of companies intend to shift the increase in prices for raw materials to the cost of the final product, and 20.4% were considering alternative options.

The war in Ukraine has put a tremendous impact on the global economy and the majority of the nations are facing serious repercussions in the shape of nonavailability of raw material, and price hike of commodities particularly oil, gas, and wheat. The Ukrainian war has impacted the global community without an exception and there had been an equal impact on all nations across the world irrespective of their geographical locations because the economic impact has reverberated through multiple channels including commodity, economic flow, trade, and migration links, and these negative effects increase many folds in the case of poor nations. The sharp global slowdown and surge in debts had resulted in a spike in poverty in most parts of the world.

According to analysts, the matter had been made worse by the allied nations through the imposition of economic and trade sanctions against Russia which led to further deterioration of the global economy. Japan and several other nations had severed their trade and economic ties with Russia, which not only affected their domestic economy but also compelled other nations to halt their dealing with Russia due to the possibility of restrictions from the allied nations. In fact, the global financial institutions including IMF, the World Bank, and WTO must initiate programs to help facilitate the world nations to overcome the economic and monetary challenges of the war in Ukraine.