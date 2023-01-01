The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips

MonitoringDesk

Author: James B. Nardi

You can tell a lot about a tree from the company it keeps.

James Nardi guides you through the innermost unseen world that trees share with a wondrous array of creatures.

With their elaborate immune responses, trees recruit a host of allies as predators and parasites to defend against uninvited advances from organisms that chew on leaves, drain sap, and bore into wood.

Microbial life thrives in the hidden spaces of leaf scales, twigs, and bark, while birds, mammals, and insects benefit from the more visible resources trees provide.

