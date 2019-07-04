The hour has come for peace in Afghanistan: Pompeo

KABUL (TOLO News): The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that Afghans deserve an end to the ongoing violence and that the “hour has come for peace in Afghanistan”.

He said in a tweet on Wednesday that the US remains committed to the Afghan peace process and to helping those who seek a peaceful future.

His remarks come amid the ongoing backdoor talks between the US and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, which entered their fifth day on Thursday.

Meanwhile the US ambassador to Kabul John Bass has said that the first intra-Afghan talks which are scheduled to take place in three in Qatar is critical to leverage the peace process in the country. He said that peace is among the top priorities of the Afghan and US governments.

This comes as Afghan officials and politicians are preparing to attend the scheduled intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar in the next three days.

“This conflict will only end when Afghans, all Afghans, sit together and work through the differences that have fueled the conflict, that driven the conflict for so many years. From our perspective that means an intra-Afghan dialogue that includes everyone with society and also formal intra-Afghan negotiations,” the US Ambassador to Kabul John Bass said.

This comes after Germany’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Markus Potzel, said in a statement on Tuesday that as part of their efforts to support the peace process in Afghanistan, Germany and Qatar will convene an Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference to be held in Doha on 7 and 8 July 2019.