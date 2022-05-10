The Idea of the European Political Community

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the return of EU food independence and a reassessment of the European production strategy in the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. According to Macron, Europe needs to regain its food independence, as the war in Ukraine has deeply destabilized food supply chains and world markets. He advocated for the reassessment of the EU production strategy to protect food sovereignty, which had been threatened by the events in Ukraine.

While speaking at the conference on the future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the French President suggested the formation of a new “European political community” that could accept Ukraine into its ranks, because the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could take several years, even decades. According to him, the European political community would allow European, democratic nations to find a new place for political cooperation, as well as security and energy cooperation along with the creation of an essential structure to accept countries like Ukraine, which are awaiting consideration of the application for European Union membership.

French President Emmanuel Macron is a young, elegant, and visionary leader, who is not only eager to revive the legacy of great revolutionary French leader Emmanuel Joseph Sieyes but also a strong advocate of greater European unity, political and military independence, and a leading role of the European Community in global politics. However, the efforts of the young French leader were seriously mired by the French nationalist parties at home while French political rivals in the region and the protectionism of EU nations barred him from playing a leading role in the revival of the European Community so far.

In fact, the European Union is an economic and political bloc of 27 European Nations which works for the promotion of their collective agenda and protects the economic and political interests of all member states globally. France along with Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Luxemburg constituted the bloc in 1957 to increase economic and political influence and protect the collective interests of the member states in the region and beyond. Although most of the European nations want to join the bloc yet there are several European countries who are unwilling to embrace the forum due to fear of loss of their individual political and economic sovereignty as well as financial loss of 2% of their GDP in respect of annual membership contribution to the organization. Presently, only 27 European nations out of 44 countries of the continent are members of the bloc, while the influential have set tough criteria for its membership that the applicants are compelled to wait for years to get its full membership besides undertaking extraordinary changes in their constitution, legal framework as well as economic and financial infrastructures.

Interestingly, the inventors of the European Union had brought the idea of the creation of another forum to facilitate the nations’ admission to the bloc, instead of relaxing the admission criteria of the organization. In fact, Brexit has set an example to abandon the bloc by the member nations while the Frexit is being made by the compatriots of Emmanuel Macron. Hence, the supporters of the European Political Community should adjust the rules of the bloc instead of wasting energy on the creation of another forum.