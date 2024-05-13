The implications of another Modi victory: A nation’s path towards majoritarianism

As the curtains fall on India’s marathon electoral process, all signs point to yet another sweeping victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. If the exit polls are to be believed, Modi is poised to secure a third consecutive term, a feat only achieved by Jawaharlal Nehru since India’s independence. This anticipated victory, however, is not just a political milestone but a pivot point for India’s socio-political landscape, particularly concerning its religious and communal dynamics.

Modi’s tenure has been marked by a definitive shift towards a more Hindu-centric vision for India, a vision that aligns with the BJP’s ideological bedrock rooted in Hindutva. This ideological thrust has increasingly manifested in policies and social narratives that bolster Hindu nationalist sentiments, often at the expense of the secular fabric that has long defined the nation. For many, Modi’s leadership has epitomized a departure from secular pluralism towards a more homogeneous national identity, centered around Hindu culture and values.

This majoritarian tilt has significant repercussions for India’s religious minorities. Muslims, who constitute the largest minority group, have particularly felt the brunt of this shift. Under Modi’s administration, there has been a discernible rise in Islamophobic rhetoric and policies. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries, is a glaring example of this exclusionary approach. Critics argue that such policies undermine the constitutional guarantee of equality and non-discrimination, fostering a climate of fear and marginalization among Muslims.

The situation is not much different for other religious minorities such as Sikhs, Christians, and Buddhists. These communities have reported a surge in hate crimes and discrimination. The aggressive promotion of Hindu festivals and symbols, coupled with the underrepresentation of minority groups in political and public spheres, underscores a growing sense of alienation. For Christians, the rise in attacks on churches and religious conversions is particularly alarming. Sikhs, though a significant and influential community, have also expressed concerns about being sidelined in the broader national narrative.

Modi’s projected victory also implies a continuation, if not an escalation, of the tense and often hostile relations with Pakistan. The BJP has long leveraged anti-Pakistan sentiment as a political tool, rallying nationalist fervor to consolidate support. Modi’s tenure has seen a hardening of this stance, with accusations of sponsoring terrorism frequently directed at Pakistan. This rhetoric not only strains diplomatic relations but also stokes internal communal tensions, as Indian Muslims are often unfairly scrutinized and suspected of divided loyalties.

The anticipated election outcome underscores a broader trend in Indian politics where electoral success is increasingly intertwined with majoritarian appeals. Modi’s political strategy has adeptly tapped into the aspirations and anxieties of the Hindu majority, framing his leadership as a bulwark against both external threats and internal “others.” This strategy has proven electorally potent, but it risks deepening societal divides and eroding the pluralistic ethos that has been India’s hallmark.

The impact of Modi’s continued leadership will be far-reaching. On one hand, his supporters argue that a strong, decisive leader is essential for India’s economic development and global stature. Modi’s tenure has indeed seen significant economic reforms and infrastructure projects. However, these achievements are overshadowed by the social costs of his governance style, which critics argue is increasingly authoritarian and dismissive of dissent.

As India stands on the cusp of another Modi term, the need for a nuanced and inclusive approach to governance is more pressing than ever. The challenge lies in balancing the drive for national unity and strength with the imperative of protecting and nurturing the country’s rich tapestry of religions, languages, and cultures. Ensuring that India’s minorities feel secure and valued is not just a moral and constitutional duty but also a pragmatic necessity for sustained national harmony and progress.

The path ahead for India is fraught with complexities. Modi’s likely victory signals continuity but also calls for introspection. As the world’s largest democracy, India must grapple with the inherent tensions between majority rule and minority rights. The coming years will test the resilience of India’s democratic institutions and the robustness of its commitment to pluralism. In this critical juncture, the voices of those at the margins must be heard and heeded, for the true measure of a democracy lies in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens.

Modi’s anticipated electoral triumph is more than just a political event; it is a pivotal moment for India’s identity and future direction. It challenges the nation to reflect on its values and the kind of society it aspires to be. The emphasis on a Hindu-centric vision must be tempered with a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and justice for all, ensuring that India remains a beacon of democracy and diversity in an increasingly polarized world.