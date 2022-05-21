The ‘innocent victims of regime’

Petr Akopov

At the beginning of March, the topic of those who left – or rather, even fled – from Russia was hotly discussed: how many there are, what will happen to them, how they relate to their country. It is still not clear how many people left, different numbers were given, but we can confidently say that there were more than a hundred thousand who fled. In anticipation of the collapse of everything and everything in Russia, they settled in Yerevan and Tbilisi, in the Baltic States and Israel – not understanding what to do and how to live on, arguing about what happened to them: is this already emigration or temporary relocation? Some scolded Putin and the remaining “accomplices of the Nazis”, others were silent, but everyone followed what was happening in the country they had left.

And the other day it turned out that they returned – quietly, imperceptibly, but returned. The vast majority are back at home – as the head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev said the other day, 80 percent of those who left Russia after February 24. No KGB was needed, it became clear after analyzing data from SIM cards of mobile operators. And what can be summed up?

No, because the plans to take millions out of the country are still in force – only now they must leave not in a panic, but by calculation. In the West, it has already been said more than once that it is necessary to create conditions for the export of young brains from Russia – special programs for students, perhaps even cancel visas for them. This is not a quick job, but there is no doubt that they will work in this direction. In the meantime, they are taking care of those who stayed abroad so that they do not return.

It is difficult, because the West itself has made their life unbearable. By blocking bank cards issued in Russia, promoting Russophobia, and the aggressive behavior of Ukrainian refugees towards Russian-speakers does not make life easier for our fellow citizens who “choose freedom.” You will not explain to everyone that you are the right, good Russian. But why won’t you?

Garry Kasparov, or rather, his “Russian Anti-War Committee”, which includes the most notorious fighters against the regime, took up the issue. More precisely, with Russia, which its participants no longer hide. Here is what, for example, Marat Gelman says:

“It is not easy to wish the defeat of the army of the country of which you are a citizen. But the one who is devoted to Russia, loves her, today, together with us, should wish her a speedy defeat. The sooner, the better. The more crushing, the greater the chance for revival.

Let no one be fooled by our names – “Anti-war movement of Russia”, “Russians against the war”, “Anti-war committee” – we do not call on the aggressor to stop the war, we wish him defeat in the war. This must be pronounced clearly. This is not pacifism, we definitely stand on the side of Ukraine and the whole world against Putin and his government.”

Frankly – as it was with the Bolsheviks during the First World War, and with part of the white emigration in the Second World War. But both the Bolsheviks and the Whites later paid for national betrayal – including with their lives: the Reds during the Civil War, and the Whites (like General Krasnov) – by the verdict of the Soviet court. And the current emigrants are not going to pay anything – on the contrary, this is our only emigration (if we talk about its “stars”, and not about the crowds of frightened fans who rushed after the “opinion leaders”), which took away with them not homesickness, and her wealth. But here’s the problem: the West does not allow them to be used. Blocks accounts, requires constant repentance for cooperation with the regime.

The “Russian Anti-War Committee” figured out how to change that. Today in Vilnius he is gathering the “Russian Anti-War Conference”, one of the goals of which is the search for measures designed to “make life easier for Russians who fled the country after the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.” For this, another committee will be created – well, they love this word, what to do – “Russian Action Committee”. Accor-ding to Kasparov, this will be a committee for “good Russians”, “European Russians”. Those who sign a special declaration condemning “the criminal war unleashed by the illegitimate regime of Vladimir Putin ” and “supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the annexed Crimea and Sevastopol.”

The signatories will be able to receive from the committee a document that could potentially make life easier for them in European countries, Kasparov promises, during checks at banks, when obtaining visas. The document would also open access to services that are not available to Russians, and other benefits are possible.

It’s simple: put a signature – and you will be unblocked! Before that, however, it will be necessary to confirm the identity, otherwise all sorts of freeloaders or Cossacks sent by Putin will come running. Western governments have so far been silent, but most likely they will be forced to respond somehow. Because if you use the lists of “bad Russians” compiled for you by “verified Russians”, that is, those against whom personal sanctions are imp-osed, then why don’t you take from them the lists of “good Russians” who have already fled from Mordor to you, to the free West?

Moreover, your sanctions against Russia are aimed at weakening and crushing it – that’s why people are fleeing, it is impossible not to give them shelter. After all, not everyone is entitled to European citizenship or a residence permit – only the most deserving fighters against Putin – but what about the other tens of thousands of “refugees”? You give a certificate of “good Russian”. Let it be at least an insert in the hated, but, alas, necessary Russian passport! So that they could, with him in their hands, fight the blo-ody regime at full strength.

Here it must be recalled that almost a hundred years ago, in December 1921, the Soviet authorities deprived the citizenship of emigrants who were abroad, more precisely, those of them who refused to receive a Soviet foreign passport. This concerned the millions of people who fled the country during the Civil War, the rich and the poor, those who fought against the Soviet regime and the civilians. Although the vast majority of emigrants missed their homeland, they did not want to have anything to do with the Bolsheviks, and they were simply afraid to return, especially those who fought on the side of the whites. That is, they all risked being left without documents at all (besides, the process of recognition of the Bolsheviks by Western countries soon began).

And then the League of Nations instructed its Commissioner for Refugees Fridtjof Nansen (the famous polar explorer) to develop a special passport for Russian emigrants – and as a result, this “Nansen passport” was received by tens, if not hundreds of thousands of Russians, including Rachmaninov and Nabokov. But they were real emigrants who had lost almost everything in Russia and who not only hated Soviet power, but also believed that the former Russia had died, been killed by the Bolsheviks. With all this, practically none of the Nansenites did not want their homeland to lose in the war – with the exception of those few who in 1941 hated the Bolsheviks blinded their eyes. And certainly none of them would ever say that he was “ashamed to be Russian.” Because they were stateless, but not without a conscience.

And the current fighters against the regime not only fabulously enriched themselves by plundering Russian wealth (like the same Khodorkovsky), but for years they have scolded their own people with the last words, all this “cattle that supports Putin.” At the same time, no one deprived them of their citizenship, and no criminal cases were opened until recently (when it became completely impossible not to respond to their words and deeds). A foreign agent label for Western-funded propagandists? But that doesn’t even come close to being labeled a counter-revolutionary, even though they try to present themselves as “innocent victims of the regime.”

That is, we have before us classical Russophobes, who also call for a military defeat of Russia, for the West to punish it as much as possible. These are ordinary national traitors who dream of becoming an occupation administration or organizing a revolution, hoping to come to power on its wave. At the same time, both of these options exist only in their dreams – and in the advice that they give to the West, convincing it of the reality of plans for a “successful struggle” with Putin.

They can call themselves “good Russians”, “European Russians”, but at the same time they have already crossed themselves out from the Russians. Then, when they repeated in every way that they were ashamed to be Russians, and no one would forget or forgive them for that.

No, you don’t have to take revenge. You just need to deny them the right to use the name of the people, from which they crossed themselves out, with their own words and deeds. And if they need to ask the West to unfreeze the money taken out of Russia (their own or “ideologically close” oligarchs, who will immediately sign any declaration), then let them say so: “We, vyrus, we ask you humbly…”