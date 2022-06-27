The issue of natural biodiversity

According to the media, Delegates from almost 200 nations have gathered in Nairobi, Kenya to discuss the ways and means to protect global biodiversity but made little progress towards hammering out a blueprint for a global pact to protect nature from human activity. According to details, the meeting was aimed at resolving differences among the 196 member states of the UN Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) ahead of the COP15 summit scheduled to be held in December. The forum was intended to draw up a draft, outlining a global framework to promote universal biodiversity and harmonious natural livelihoods by 2050, with key targets to be met by 2030. However, the week-long meet up could not produce required results because participating delegates spent hours in technical talks, while conflicting viewpoints obstructed the consensus on the framework to combat the risks to biodiversity before the upcoming COP15 summit in China by the end of this year.

In fact, global diversity has declined significantly over the past five decades largely due to unprecedented technological developments, economic growth coupled with eco-hostile living habits of mankind in most parts of the world . Although, massive production of energy, food, shelter and other necessities of life have overcome hunger and poverty and led to a luxurious human life but also levelled heavy cost to the planetary system, due to large scale industrial waste, pollution, mismanagement, corruption and lack of resources to tackle the problem. The widespread loss of biodiversity has created serious challenges for human health, affected societal resilience and sustainable development along with disturbing the global ecosystem and diminishing countless precious species from the universe. According to a report, the reckless development and narrow sighted policies of the governments had endangered the survival of over one million species, rapidly disappeared tropical forests, depleted extensive farming land, while pollution has caused serious risks to human, animal and Sea life across the world.

The issue of biodiversity is a collective problem of the global community and therefore merits combined efforts under a globally approved strategy through coordinated domestic actions of the governments, NGOs, non-state actors and common people. Although, global community is working on the agenda of universal biodiversity and Nairobi summit was a part of ongoing efforts to battle the growing effects of this global phenomenon. The recent summit has deliberated on several proposals including a global commitment to set aside at least 30 percent of both land and oceans as protected zones by the end of the decade, as well as efforts to cut plastic and agricultural pollution.

Interestingly, the world has admitted the gravity of the issue but couldn’t achieve consensus over the factors contributing toward aggravation of the problem because some perceive that agriculture has 70% share in disturbing biodiversity, other consider industrialisation a greater issue while some quotes vast infrastructure, shipping and human activity as a real reason to harm nature in the world. Similarly, various nations are not ready to pay their due share in the global effort to conserve biodiversity and are looking toward G7, the United States and the EU to carry the entire burden of their collective misdemeanors. Apparently, the bureaucrats had struck in the technicalities, hence the leaders will rescue the campaign for the protection of global biodiversity during the COP15 summit in the coming months.