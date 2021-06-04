The kimchi war. How history and nationalism clash China and South Korea

Andrey Lankov

The desire to appropriate, declare even the most obvious foreign borrowings a part of the original Korean culture is very characteristic of Korean nationalist historians. In the case of China, Koreans, without realizing it, are faced with their own mirror image.

The growing concern of its neighbors about the rise of China has long been one of the main topics in discussions of international relations in Asia. Much less attention is paid to what bizarre forms these contradictions can take.

Which people invented kimchi sauerkraut? Who suffered the most in the Korean War? What should the interiors look like in pseudo-historical Korean dramas? These are just a few recent examples of what South Korea and China have argued about. To some, these issues may seem too small to become a reason for interstate conflicts. But Korean and Chinese societies brought up in the spirit of ethnic nationalism think differently.

Kimchi is our

Choi Moon Song, Governor of South Korea’s Gangwon province, faced significant challenges this spring. Angry protests continue in front of his office, and about 700,000 people signed an appeal against one of the initiatives he supported.

The reason for the popular discontent is that the governor approved the construction of a Chinese cultural and entertainment center. Strictly speaking, the initiative itself did not come from the local authorities, but from the large Korean construction company Colon – it hoped that the complex would attract Chinese tourists to the province. They planned to open concert halls, streets in kitsch “traditional” Chinese style and a K-pop museum, which is very popular with Chinese tourists.

However, protests forced the project to be abandoned. Faced with widespread discontent, the governor commented, “Just a few years ago, a project that would attract Chinese investment and Chinese tourists would have garnered only praise [to the administration]. But now the situation has changed to the exact opposite. “

Governor Choi Moon Sung is right – it seems that the situation is indeed changing in the most radical way: Koreans, who traditionally treated China somewhat downwardly, but generally rather benevolently, are becoming more and more afraid of their giant eastern neighbor.

This is reminded of the regular scandals that are actively discussed in South Korea and China themselves, but remain almost unnoticed at the international level – perhaps because for an outside observer the reasons for these scandals look too curious.

For example, in early 2021, the major South Korean broadcaster SBS decided to end production of the science fiction drama The Exorcist of the Joseon Dynasty. The reason was massive discontent with some of the scenes in this pseudo-historical tale, which takes place in 15th century Korea.

In one scene, for example, a representative of the Vatican arriving in Korea meets with Korean dignitaries, but at a reception a foreign guest is served Chinese food, and the interior of the room looks, from the point of view of Korean viewers, too Chinese. This circumstance caused a flurry of criticism, so the SBS television company had to withdraw the series from production, while incurring tangible losses.

Another scandal was the controversy over fermented kimchi cabbage. It began at the end of 2020 after China registered the recipe for this dish with the International Organization for Standardization. The Koreans, of course, were outraged that the Chinese thus appropriated one of the main symbols of Korean cuisine (indeed, kimchi is always present on the Korean table). The Chinese did not apologize, stating through the mouth of a Foreign Ministry spokesman that they had registered a standard recipe for the Chinese dish paozai, which is not too different from Korean kimchi.

These are not sanctions

South Koreans’ attitudes towards China are changing rapidly. This can be seen, for example, according to a survey conducted by the East Asian Institute (EAI): between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of Koreans who “treat China badly” increased from a relatively insignificant 16% to an impressive 40%. The decline in China’s popularity has been just as dramatic: In five years, the proportion of South Koreans who said they “feel good about China” dropped from 50% to 20%.

This trend is likely to continue in the future, because China is the most disliked by young Koreans. Among respondents aged 18 to 29, 45% have a negative attitude towards China (only 7% towards the United States).

These changes are quite obvious from conversations with Koreans. Over the past century, South Korea has either ignored China altogether or treated it with benevolent arrogance. However, these feelings are now being replaced by fear and dislike, and change is unfolding surprisingly quickly.

Most observers believe that the turning point here was in 2017, when China decided to “punish” South Korea for deploying American THAAD missile defense systems on its territory. Seoul agreed to the deployment after the North Korean army added medium-range missiles, which pose a direct threat to virtually all targets in South Korea.

The decision caused a backlash in Beijing. First, China was concerned that the deployment of American batteries was setting a precedent, raising the chances that other neighbors would eventually acquire missile defense systems that could target China.

The second problem was the fact that the American battery includes a powerful radar, which theoretically makes it possible to monitor the airspace of Northeast China. Therefore, Beijing decided to put pressure on South Korea through South Korean firms operating in China.

Koreans have never experienced this before. Formally, Beijing did not impose any sanctions. But in the offices and enterprises of South Korean firms operating in China, sanitary, fire and other inspectors began to constantly appear, who constantly discovered violations. And then, based on the violations identified, the Chinese authorities temporarily or permanently closed these factories and shops.

In addition, it was found that Chinese tourists, who in 2016 accounted for almost half (47%) of all tourist flow to South Korea, suddenly almost disappeared. The reason for the disappearance was calls from party and government agencies, which demanded that Chinese tour operators stop selling group tours to South Korea.

From the point of view of Koreans, it all looked strange and “dishonest.” A situation arose when, in fact, rather painful sanctions were introduced against the country, but there was no way either to argue with them, or to seek their lifting. Chinese officials reacted simply to all the protests: there are no sanctions, fire inspectors are just doing their job, and tour operators are acting out of their own commercial interests.

However, most likely, the 2017 anti-missile crisis was just the last straw, after which the long-standing irritation and anxiety about China burst onto the surface in South Korea. Indeed, after the exacerbation in 2017, China, in general, behaved very calmly, and the attitude of Koreans towards it continued to deteriorate.

The main reason for this is the change in the usual order of things for Koreans. Over the past hundred years, a somewhat contemptuous attitude towards China has developed in Korea. Since the beginning of the 20th century, both in terms of living standards and in terms of technical development, Korea, no matter how poor and backward it may seem to immigrants from the West, significantly surpassed China, in which it was not particularly interested.

It was only in the 1990s that China began to play an increasingly prominent role in the Korean economy, but it still remained mainly a supplier of cheap labor (there are now more than a million Chinese guest workers in Korea), as well as an important market where you can profitably sell Korean cars. refrigerators and computers.

In other words, until recently, the image of China in the South Korean mass consciousness was similar at times to a narrow-minded, but completely safe creature – a kind of panda. However, in recent years, Koreans have begun to suspect that their big neighbor is much more like a hungry tiger than a panda.

Korean nationalism

There is another dimension to this conflict, which is often underestimated. In the case of China, Koreans have to deal with a country where, as in South Korea itself, ethnic nationalism is the basis of the official ideology. Moreover, this ethnic nationalism is supported not only from above – by the authorities, but also from below – by society.

Conflicts over sauerkraut or scenes in a movie fairy tale seem petty and comical. But for Koreans brought up in the spirit of ethnic nationalism, these are not at all secondary issues. For many decades, Koreans have been reacting painfully to everything that foreigners perceive as distortion of Korean history and attempts to belittle its greatness.

Korean Internet activists, often subsidized by the authorities, even conduct a kind of patrol of the worldwide network, identifying cases when Korea is written “incorrectly” (that is, deviating from the tenets of the official nationalist version of history). Especially goes to those who dare to use the term “Sea of ??Japan” to describe the part of the World Ocean, which in Korea is supposed to be called the “Eastern Sea”.

It often goes to those foreigners who remind that Korea was a vassal of the Chinese empires until the end of the 19th century. Finally, the insufficiently negative description of the period of Japanese colonial rule in the country also evokes protests.

In most cases, Korean criticism is directed at countries where ethnic nationalism plays a secondary role. Therefore, until recently, Koreans rarely encountered situations in which an outraged foreign public criticized their own statements from a nationalist standpoint.

For example, in many works of Korean ethnographers one can find the statement that gimpap (a roll of rice wrapped in dried seaweed with meat, fish or vegetable filling) is an original Korean dish. In reality, there is little doubt that this dish came to Korea from Japan only a hundred years ago (in Japan, it is known as norimaki or makizushi).

In general, the desire to appropriate and declare even the most obvious foreign borrowings a part of the original Korean culture is very characteristic of Korean nationalist historians and ethnographers. However, it is difficult to imagine that in today’s Japan such statements would cause at least some irritation among the general public – no one will defend norimaki from Korean claims there now.

War of the Patriots

In the case of China, Koreans, without realizing it, are faced with their own mirror image. Both the Chinese authorities and the Chinese public are as zealous as the Koreans in defending both real and fictional Chinese primacy in a wide variety of areas of history, culture and technology.

Like Koreans, they are reluctant to close their eyes to what they perceive as an outrage by foreigners of their own national honor, as an expression of doubt about the greatness of Chinese cultural and technical genius, or as a challenge to collective national virtue. A reminder of this was the recent scandal with the famous Korean K-pop group BTS. In China, patriotic youth began to boycott her, who did not like the statements of the group leader Kim Nam Jung about the Korean War. In October 2020, during the presentation of the award for contribution to the development of relations between the United States and the Republic of Korea, Kim Nam Jun positively referred to the joint participation of the United States and South Korea in the Korean War.

This statement, quite neutral, suddenly offended the Chinese patriotic public, which perceives China’s participation in the war as a struggle against American imperialism. Chinese patriots are outraged by the fact that America is an ally for the South Korean singer, to whom he expresses gratitude.

The singer’s words about the suffering of Korean and American soldiers also aroused anger. At the same time, Kim Nam Jun did not even hint who was the enemy of South Korea in that old war – it was enough for the boycott of the Chinese public that those whom the singer sympathizes with (his compatriots) fought with the Chinese.

This reaction from the Chinese, in turn, seemed to Koreans, especially young Koreans, to be one-sided and unfair, and the entire incident contributed to the rise of anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea. Few in Korea have realized that the Chinese attitude that everyone, always and everywhere should consider China a victim, is almost identical to the position that Korean society takes in similar situations.

Given that Korea and China have been closely related for at least two millennia, many of the cultural phenomena in the two countries can easily be viewed as both Korean and Chinese. This alone inevi-tably provokes disputes either about primogeniture or about moral rightness in long-standing military and political conflicts.

The first shot in the next skirmish can be expected from either side – the issues of primacy in salting cabbage are equally important to China and Korea. There-fore, both sides are simply doomed to make statements from time to time that will seem to the other side as an outrageous falsification of history and cause a wave of popular protest.

However, the main problem here is the rise of China, which is gradually beginning to claim the role of hegemon in East Asia. Until recently, the majority of the South Korean public took this eminence surprisingly calmly. However, now the situation has changed, and the strengthening of China is causing more and more tension in Seoul, not only among the elites, but also among ordinary citizens. A big, narrow-minded and fluffy panda turns into a toothy, intelligent and hot-tempered tiger before our eyes – and this transformation in Korea does not please many.