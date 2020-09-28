The language revolution destroyed the Islamic essence of Turkish!

Yusuf Kaplan

Turkey’s language was brutally massacred; it was an unprecedented murder that goes beyond all rhyme or reason. The alphabet and language revolution drove Turkey to a suicide that would lead it to detach from the world of civilization to which it belongs and in whose construction it played a key role. This murder is like nothing experienced by any other community in the world!

PROOF OF HOW OUR LANGUAGE WAS BUTCHERED!

“The sole aim and, as a matter of fact, the most important objective of the alphabet reform was not to ensure the increase of literacy. One of the fundamental aims of the revolution was to close the doors of the past to new generations, sever ties with the Arab-Islamic world, and weaken the influence of religion over people.

New generations will not be able to learn the old script and new works published in the new script would be under our control.

Since religious works are written in the old script, they would not be read, and thus its impact on the people would atrophy.”

This statement belongs to Turkey’s former National Chief Ismet I?nönü.

These words can be found in the book titled “Ismet Inönü / Hatiralar” (Memoirs) published in 1968 by Sabahattin Selek. However, these sentences were omitted from the later prints.

Selek says there have been sections which he recorded but did not publish.

One cannot help but wonder: What more could Inönü have said that a significant portion was “censored”?

Even some of Inönü’s statements that made it to publication are hard to swallow. They are enough to nicely reveal the real goal behind the reforms, and the hidden truths!

OTTOMAN TURKISH: THE WORLD’S RICHEST LANGUAGE

A century ago, there was a strong movement which advocated the teaching of Ancient Greek and Latin in high schools in Turkey as compulsory subjects! If Turkey is Westernizing, it should fully Westernize, and thus our children should be taught the founding languages of Western culture and ideology!

Turkish poet Yahya Kemal was among the important advocates of this “neo-Greek” movement. Though surprising, this was the reality! However, Kemal gave up on this fool’s errand – at the speed of lightning – when he witnessed Sorel’s passionate discourse on French nationalism in his classes in France!

The poet had gained historical awareness in Paris! Besir Ayvazoglu exquisitely narrates Kemal’s “return home” from Paris in his little but first-class monograph titled, “Eve Dönen Adam” (The Man who Came Back Home)!

A National Education Conference was held in Antalya in 2014, and critical, historic decisions were taken. One of these decisions was to include Ottoman Turkish as a subject to be taught in high schools.

Back then, like a broken record, some groups immediately showed extremely archaic, primitive reactions saying, “Are we going back to the medieval ages?”

Yet, Ottoman Turkish is the world’s richest language – not in terms of quantity but quality.

In this respect, it is by far a richer language than English. There is no doubt that any claim about English having philosophical depth is wool-gathering.

Ottoman Turkish is the sole in-depth language that was cultivated by drawing on the entire world’s ideological languages, art languages, science languages, briefly all civilizational languages, and then filtered them through Quranic Arabic, which is the backbone and essence of Ottoman Turkish.

Ottoman Turkish is the only world language that has been able to tailor the primary concepts of Arabic, Persian, Hebrew, and even Sanskrit, as well as the main concepts of Ancient Greek and Latin, the two founding languages of Western civilization, French, English, Italian, Balkan languages, and Russian.

The ban of such a “multi-layered,” in-depth, and extensive global tongue in Turkey through the Language Reform is utter suicide!

IF OTTOMAN TURKISH HAD NOT BEEN BANNED…

Yet, if Ottoman Turkish had not been banned, it would have continued its breakthroughs in the Constitutional periods, and having such a deep-seated, noble and extensive civilization language, we would have made unimaginably great discoveries in ideology, art, and life.

We can say let bygones be bygones or as Ludwig Wittgenstein says, “What’s torn is torn,” and continue on our language sojourn at full speed.

Abu Bakr al-Razi says, “Language is the mirror of the mind and heart.”

Look in the mirror. What do you see?

Wittgenstein, on the other hand, said, “The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.”

I say: Your world is as big as your language! If your language is limited, so is your world!

WHEN WE LOST LANGUAGE, WE LOST RELIGION

Turkey’s real problem is language: the language of civilization; the loss of an Islamic mentality, understanding, and contemplation.

Let us not forget that one who cannot think, cannot dream and is doomed to failure.

The Language Reform secularized our language, which was shaped in the light of revelation; it diminished its Islamic content. Both religion and Islam lost their essence.

When we lost language, we lost religion, and life became as barren as a desert.

Let us not forget: People who lose their “language” lose their “place,” and people who lose their place will also lose their direction and cannot offer anything to humanity.

Consider the horizons a rich language like Ottoman Turkish has to offer in the medium and long terms.

Hence, I ask: Do you want to destroy a nation?

Destroy their language and culture! Drive young generations to an inferiority complex and destroy their confidence!

This country suffered from nothing more than it suffered at the hands of “local colonialists”!

Even the colonialist West could not destroy its language and culture to such an extent!