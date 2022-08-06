The launch of Emlaak Financials

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has formally inaugurated the launch of Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind digital aggregator platform for mutual funds “Emlaak Financials”.

According to the press release of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan(SECP), the platform will initially be used as a digital finances distribution channel for Mutual Funds and later on for other asset classes as well.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that Emlaak Financials is an important initiative for our national economy because such novel concepts will promote the investment culture in Pakistan and provide an easy and informative platform to investors.

Pakistan, a developing economy could not maintain the pace of its economic growth, financial management, and digitization of Finances due to recurrent political instability and disruption in the economic policies of the successive governments in the past. The Mutual Funds Industry could not grow in line with the emerging needs of the modern-day era, due to the non-digitization of the national economy and the non-availability of a centralized online platform that connects customers from across the country. Interestingly, the gap was filled by the spongy online fraudulent business platforms, which not only swindled billions of rupee public money but also defame the rightful Mutual Funds Industry.

There is a huge potential in Pakistan’s Mutual Funds Industry, which not only provides Islamic products such as shares and Sukuk along with bonds and equity schemes and other initiatives to provide a market competitive benefit to its customers. The pilot project for Emlaak Financials was initially launched in 2021 in connection with the Sahulat account initiative, which now has become fully operational, through an online investment portal, which allows multiple funds from different asset management companies (AMCs) to be offered to investors through a single platform.

Apparently, Emlaak Financials provides all features of a state-of-the-art funds management system, which is accessible to its customers remotely from their homes. It is a promising initiative, hence the government must build public confidence through transparency, sustainable policies, and guarantee of the protection of public money so people use this facility without any fear.