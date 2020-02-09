The Legend of Maula Jatt likely to be released on Eid-ul-Fitr

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Bilal Lashari’s much-awaited “The Legend of Maula Jatt” may release on Eid –ul-Fitr, after reaching a settlement with the maker of the original movie Sarwat Bhatti who had claimed copyright violations against the filmmakers, reported the website Epk.

The movie was entangled in a legal battle since Bilal Lashari announced the remake of the film based on the protagonist in 2013.

The producer of the original Maula Jatt, Sarwar Bhatti had approached a court against Director Bilal Lashari and Producer Ammara Hikmat for copyright infringement.

Sources close to Hikmat told the website Epk that she has informed her friends and a few others that the film will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Epk also reached out to Bhatti, who has confirmed that the duo had indeed come to a settlement with him. However, Lashari and Hikmat are yet to confirm the development.

“Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari are like my children. Someone misguided them however all kids tend to make mistakes and therefore I am willing to put everything behind me,” said Bhatti

The producer added that he was doing this for the “welfare” of Lashari and Hikmat. He added that he was also doing this “for the revival of cinema and for giving the much-needed boost to Pakistan film industry”.

“I will no longer be a hurdle in the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt. Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari can release their film on Eid-ul-Fitr or on any date they would like to release the film. I will support them,” Bhatti told Epk.

The first trailer of The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in 2018 and its complete release has been on the cards ever since.

The file is being directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Amara Hikmat. The film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. While, the rest of the cast includes Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz, and Saima Baloch.